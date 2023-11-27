Are we in for a dark December? 'We can't be blind to reality' - energy analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC expects busy fire season and is ready for it, says MEC Bredell Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that the provincial government had spent R16 million on firefighter training and new firef... 27 November 2023 4:06 PM
CT police nab 2 suspects for possession of abalone worth nearly R3m The two separate busts were made on the N2 freeway. 27 November 2023 3:52 PM
DA's Steenhuisen gets an aerial view of Durban port backlog: 'It is a crisis!' 70, 000 containers are stuck at the Durban Port, with an expected 21 days before offloading can take place. 27 November 2023 3:41 PM
View all Local
IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September. 27 November 2023 1:46 PM
Knysna municipality refutes WC DA’s claims that it's on the brink of bankruptcy The Western Cape DA claimed that the municipality failed to deliver services, saying it was drowning in uncollected refuse. 27 November 2023 7:48 AM
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
View all Politics
Country faces an 'existential crisis' as organised crime kills SA's economy While the rate of organised crime goes up, the country's resilience drops, says Jenni Irish Qhobosheane, Senior Analyst. 27 November 2023 3:26 PM
From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows). 27 November 2023 12:47 PM
Eish wena! City Power wrongly implements stage 8 loadshedding Johannesburg recently plunged to Stage 8 loadshedding... by accident?! Eish. 27 November 2023 8:48 AM
View all Business
Here's how much money you can make teaching English abroad Thinking of taking a gap year or switching careers? Here's why teaching English overseas could be a top option. 27 November 2023 2:49 PM
From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows). 27 November 2023 12:47 PM
Pollution from coal power plants leads to more deaths than scientists realised Studies show that air pollutants released from coal power plants were associated with nearly 500,000 premature deaths of elderly A... 27 November 2023 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
View all Sport
Going once... twice! David Bowie's handwritten lyrics on auction for over R2M The legendary singer's handwritten song lyric sheet is going on auction. 27 November 2023 1:45 PM
Happy 83rd birthday, Bruce Lee! Relive Bruce Lee’s legacy with a look back at his best films. 27 November 2023 11:39 AM
Jimi Hendrix (he left us at 27) would have been 80 today Take a look back at Jimi Hendrix's best songs. 27 November 2023 10:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’ Israel and Hamas have undergone a temporary ceasefire amid a devastating war. 27 November 2023 12:03 PM
Protests erupt across Italy following murder of woman (23) by intimate partner In Italy, one woman is murdered every three days. 27 November 2023 11:58 AM
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Are we in for a dark December? 'We can't be blind to reality' - energy analyst

27 November 2023 11:54 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Load shedding
Chris Yelland

South Africa was unexpectedly pushed into stage 6 load shedding, but for many, it feels much worse than that.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

In the last few days, we had stage 6 load shedding as Eskom tried to get reserve levels back up at its pumped storage and Open Cycle Gas Turbine power stations.

However, some people have been experiencing up to 10 hours without electricity which is in line with stage 8 load shedding.

This raises the question of whether Eskom is misleading us on how bad the situation is.

RELATED: Ramokgopa says there will be less load shedding over festive season

Yelland says that if you look at current data, the severity of load shedding has doubled over the last 11 months when compared to 2022.

I don’t want to say we are in for a dark and bleak December. I don’t want to be overly pessimistic, but I don’t think we should be blind to realities.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst
Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com

He adds that as frustrating as it might be, we need to have high levels of loadshedding to have the maintenance we need, as there is no spare generation capacity.




27 November 2023 11:54 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Load shedding
Chris Yelland

More from Local

FILE: A City of Cape Town fire engine at the scene of a fire. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News

WC expects busy fire season and is ready for it, says MEC Bredell

27 November 2023 4:06 PM

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that the provincial government had spent R16 million on firefighter training and new firefighting equipment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town police arrested 2 suspects in separate incidents for the possession of abalone worth nearly R3m. Picture: @SAPoliceService/X

CT police nab 2 suspects for possession of abalone worth nearly R3m

27 November 2023 3:52 PM

The two separate busts were made on the N2 freeway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA leader John Steenhuisen conducts an oversight visit via helicopter to survey the congestion / X: Democratic Alliance

DA's Steenhuisen gets an aerial view of Durban port backlog: 'It is a crisis!'

27 November 2023 3:41 PM

70, 000 containers are stuck at the Durban Port, with an expected 21 days before offloading can take place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Werner de Jager appeared in the Amanzimtoti Branch Court on 27 November 2023 in connection with the 2021 murder of his wife, Pastor Liezel de Jager. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Man accused of killing KZN pastor Liezel de Jager revealed as her husband

27 November 2023 3:40 PM

Werner de Jager briefly appeared in court on Monday. He is charged with the 2021 murder which took place in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding has been suspended from Wednesday morning until later in the afternoon.

South Africa to brace itself for five more years in the dark – Energy analyst

27 November 2023 3:33 PM

Aside from a dark festive season, it appears that loadshedding is here to stay, according to Matthew Cruise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

corruption, gun, money / Pixabay: QuinceCreative

Country faces an 'existential crisis' as organised crime kills SA's economy

27 November 2023 3:26 PM

While the rate of organised crime goes up, the country's resilience drops, says Jenni Irish Qhobosheane, Senior Analyst.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nenovbrothers/123rf.com

Brazen construction mafia threatens official in council office

27 November 2023 3:02 PM

Associates of a Cape Town gang leader allegedly threatened a city official inside council offices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper

27 November 2023 1:46 PM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Karabo Tebele

Standard Bank denies any involvement in rand-fixing: ‘We’ve found no evidence’

27 November 2023 1:26 PM

28 banks have been implicated in the alleged manipulation of the rand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © andreyuu/123rf.com

Man (45) to appear in court for murder of KZN pastor Liezel de Jager

27 November 2023 12:04 PM

The man was arrested on Friday morning and will appear on a murder charge at the Durban Magistrates Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa to brace itself for five more years in the dark – Energy analyst

Local

DA's Steenhuisen gets an aerial view of Durban port backlog: 'It is a crisis!'

Local

Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’

World

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa trial: Judge draws parallels between courtroom scuffle & conduct of MPs

27 November 2023 7:49 PM

GBV must be a focus 365 days of the year - Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement

27 November 2023 7:37 PM

Deporting Marshalltown fire survivors not in interest of justice, says lawyer

27 November 2023 7:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA