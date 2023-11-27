Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’





Lester Kiewit speaks to Martin Himel, Investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker based in Israel.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

Since October 7, around 1 200 people in Israel and 14 500 in Gaza have reportedly died in the devastating conflict.

In addition to this, hundreds have been taken hostage.

RELATED: For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu

Last week a temporary ceasefire was put in place to allow for the exchange of Israeli hostages and imprisoned Palestinians.

Himel says that this is one of the more intense wars that has happened in the past 70 years of tension in this region.

RELATED: Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza

However, he says this is mild compared to the terrible wars happening in other countries in the region such as in Syria and Iraq.

The region is a very violent region. Martin Himel, Investigative Journalist/Documentary Filmmaker

© budastock/123rf.com

With regards to the release of those being held, he says that there have been mixed responses of joy and pain on both sides.