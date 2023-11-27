Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’
Lester Kiewit speaks to Martin Himel, Investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker based in Israel.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Since October 7, around 1 200 people in Israel and 14 500 in Gaza have reportedly died in the devastating conflict.
In addition to this, hundreds have been taken hostage.
RELATED: For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu
Last week a temporary ceasefire was put in place to allow for the exchange of Israeli hostages and imprisoned Palestinians.
Himel says that this is one of the more intense wars that has happened in the past 70 years of tension in this region.
RELATED: Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza
However, he says this is mild compared to the terrible wars happening in other countries in the region such as in Syria and Iraq.
The region is a very violent region.Martin Himel, Investigative Journalist/Documentary Filmmaker
With regards to the release of those being held, he says that there have been mixed responses of joy and pain on both sides.
There is great suffering and pain on both sides.Martin Himel, Investigative Journalist/Documentary Filmmaker
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54297167_flags-of-palestine-and-israel-painted-on-cracked-wall.html?vti=odzxs7tpknlwltcco1-1-1
More from World
Protests erupt across Italy following murder of woman (23) by intimate partner
In Italy, one woman is murdered every three days.Read More
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe
The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result.Read More
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster
OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT.Read More
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert
The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick.Read More
Binance Crytpo king faces jail after admitting money laundering violations
Changpeng Zhao is one of the most powerful figures in Crypto as has amassed an estimated $23 million fortune.Read More
Why the west views brutality against Ukrainians and Palestinians differently
Steven Friedman's book 'Good Jew, Bad Jew' explores the racist underpinnings of the west’s responses to Israel’s war in Gaza.Read More
Russian actress and singer killed performing at military ceremony
Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed while singing for Russian troops.Read More
Red Cross to work with Hamas to effect hostage exchange - Journalist, Al Jazeera
On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and an exchange of hostages and prisoners.Read More
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide'
The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann.Read More