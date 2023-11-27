Protests erupt across Italy following murder of woman (23) by intimate partner
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Listen below (skip to 2:42).
Thousands of people across Italy took to the streets this weekend, calling for an end to violence against women.
This comes after a 21-year-old man allegedly killed his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend.
Giulia Cecchettin's life came to an end just days before she was due to graduate.
After the couple disappeared on 11 November, CCTV footage emerged, showing the accused beating up his partner – her body was found at the bottom of a ditch.
In the wake of the protests, Italy's president vowed that the murder of women would not be tolerated. One woman is killed every three days in Italy.
In a statement marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Sergio Mattarella said: "A human society that aspires to be civilised cannot accept, cannot endure, this string of attacks on women and murders."
The culprit has not yet been formally charged.
Italy: A protest march against violence towards women took place in Padua.#WomensRights #Italy #Padua #Protests pic.twitter.com/sKj2BsaAxZ' The World Reviews (@tworldreviews) November 21, 2023
RELATED: (LISTEN) 'Hurt men hurt men. Hurt men hurt children. Hurt men hurt women'
You wouldn't automatically think Italy would be the place with a particular problem with this.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from World
Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’
Israel and Hamas have undergone a temporary ceasefire amid a devastating war.Read More
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe
The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result.Read More
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster
OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT.Read More
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert
The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick.Read More
Binance Crytpo king faces jail after admitting money laundering violations
Changpeng Zhao is one of the most powerful figures in Crypto as has amassed an estimated $23 million fortune.Read More
Why the west views brutality against Ukrainians and Palestinians differently
Steven Friedman's book 'Good Jew, Bad Jew' explores the racist underpinnings of the west’s responses to Israel’s war in Gaza.Read More
Russian actress and singer killed performing at military ceremony
Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed while singing for Russian troops.Read More
Red Cross to work with Hamas to effect hostage exchange - Journalist, Al Jazeera
On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and an exchange of hostages and prisoners.Read More
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide'
The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann.Read More