Protests erupt across Italy following murder of woman (23) by intimate partner

Thousands of people across Italy took to the streets this weekend, calling for an end to violence against women.

This comes after a 21-year-old man allegedly killed his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Giulia Cecchettin's life came to an end just days before she was due to graduate.

After the couple disappeared on 11 November, CCTV footage emerged, showing the accused beating up his partner – her body was found at the bottom of a ditch.

In the wake of the protests, Italy's president vowed that the murder of women would not be tolerated. One woman is killed every three days in Italy.

In a statement marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Sergio Mattarella said: "A human society that aspires to be civilised cannot accept, cannot endure, this string of attacks on women and murders."

The culprit has not yet been formally charged.

You wouldn't automatically think Italy would be the place with a particular problem with this. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

