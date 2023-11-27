Protests erupt across Italy following murder of woman (23) by intimate partner

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC expects busy fire season and is ready for it, says MEC Bredell Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that the provincial government had spent R16 million on firefighter training and new firef... 27 November 2023 4:06 PM
CT police nab 2 suspects for possession of abalone worth nearly R3m The two separate busts were made on the N2 freeway. 27 November 2023 3:52 PM
DA's Steenhuisen gets an aerial view of Durban port backlog: 'It is a crisis!' 70, 000 containers are stuck at the Durban Port, with an expected 21 days before offloading can take place. 27 November 2023 3:41 PM
View all Local
IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September. 27 November 2023 1:46 PM
Knysna municipality refutes WC DA’s claims that it's on the brink of bankruptcy The Western Cape DA claimed that the municipality failed to deliver services, saying it was drowning in uncollected refuse. 27 November 2023 7:48 AM
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
View all Politics
Country faces an 'existential crisis' as organised crime kills SA's economy While the rate of organised crime goes up, the country's resilience drops, says Jenni Irish Qhobosheane, Senior Analyst. 27 November 2023 3:26 PM
From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows). 27 November 2023 12:47 PM
Eish wena! City Power wrongly implements stage 8 loadshedding Johannesburg recently plunged to Stage 8 loadshedding... by accident?! Eish. 27 November 2023 8:48 AM
View all Business
Here's how much money you can make teaching English abroad Thinking of taking a gap year or switching careers? Here's why teaching English overseas could be a top option. 27 November 2023 2:49 PM
From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows). 27 November 2023 12:47 PM
Pollution from coal power plants leads to more deaths than scientists realised Studies show that air pollutants released from coal power plants were associated with nearly 500,000 premature deaths of elderly A... 27 November 2023 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
View all Sport
Going once... twice! David Bowie's handwritten lyrics on auction for over R2M The legendary singer's handwritten song lyric sheet is going on auction. 27 November 2023 1:45 PM
Happy 83rd birthday, Bruce Lee! Relive Bruce Lee’s legacy with a look back at his best films. 27 November 2023 11:39 AM
Jimi Hendrix (he left us at 27) would have been 80 today Take a look back at Jimi Hendrix's best songs. 27 November 2023 10:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’ Israel and Hamas have undergone a temporary ceasefire amid a devastating war. 27 November 2023 12:03 PM
Protests erupt across Italy following murder of woman (23) by intimate partner In Italy, one woman is murdered every three days. 27 November 2023 11:58 AM
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Protests erupt across Italy following murder of woman (23) by intimate partner

27 November 2023 11:58 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
The World View
gender based violence

In Italy, one woman is murdered every three days.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Listen below (skip to 2:42).

Thousands of people across Italy took to the streets this weekend, calling for an end to violence against women.

This comes after a 21-year-old man allegedly killed his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Giulia Cecchettin's life came to an end just days before she was due to graduate.

After the couple disappeared on 11 November, CCTV footage emerged, showing the accused beating up his partner – her body was found at the bottom of a ditch.

In the wake of the protests, Italy's president vowed that the murder of women would not be tolerated. One woman is killed every three days in Italy.

In a statement marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Sergio Mattarella said: "A human society that aspires to be civilised cannot accept, cannot endure, this string of attacks on women and murders."

The culprit has not yet been formally charged.

RELATED: (LISTEN) 'Hurt men hurt men. Hurt men hurt children. Hurt men hurt women'

You wouldn't automatically think Italy would be the place with a particular problem with this.

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




27 November 2023 11:58 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
The World View
gender based violence

More from World

© budastock/123rf.com

Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’

27 November 2023 12:03 PM

Israel and Hamas have undergone a temporary ceasefire amid a devastating war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Freedom Party. Picture: Wouter Engler via Wikimedia Commons

Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe

24 November 2023 10:18 AM

The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster

23 November 2023 2:05 PM

OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Karolina Grabowska (pexels.com)

Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert

23 November 2023 1:59 PM

The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© blinow61/123rf.com

Binance Crytpo king faces jail after admitting money laundering violations

23 November 2023 12:16 PM

Changpeng Zhao is one of the most powerful figures in Crypto as has amassed an estimated $23 million fortune.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukraine flag: Wikimedia Commons: Harrison Carnicom. Palestine flag: Wikimedia commons: Joi Ito

Why the west views brutality against Ukrainians and Palestinians differently

23 November 2023 12:11 PM

Steven Friedman's book 'Good Jew, Bad Jew' explores the racist underpinnings of the west’s responses to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian actress Polina Menshikh. Picture: @polinamenshikh/instagram

Russian actress and singer killed performing at military ceremony

23 November 2023 10:58 AM

Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed while singing for Russian troops.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

Red Cross to work with Hamas to effect hostage exchange - Journalist, Al Jazeera

23 November 2023 8:17 AM

On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier with Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan in October 2023 via The Conversation

'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide'

22 November 2023 12:05 PM

The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Computer generated image of an underground bunker released by the Israel Defense Forces. IDF/Twitter via The Conversation.

Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes

22 November 2023 11:32 AM

The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa to brace itself for five more years in the dark – Energy analyst

Local

DA's Steenhuisen gets an aerial view of Durban port backlog: 'It is a crisis!'

Local

Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’

World

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa trial: Judge draws parallels between courtroom scuffle & conduct of MPs

27 November 2023 7:49 PM

GBV must be a focus 365 days of the year - Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement

27 November 2023 7:37 PM

Deporting Marshalltown fire survivors not in interest of justice, says lawyer

27 November 2023 7:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA