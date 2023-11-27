From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics.
(Listen below. Skip to 4.05 for the top 10 items sold by Takealot on Black Friday.)
Data from the Bureau of Market Research (BMR) shows shoppers probably spent about R7 billion more this year than in 2022 when spending totalled R26.6 billion.
According to reports from Takealot and MyBroadband, these were the top 10 items sold (in units) on Takealot on Black Friday:
1) Coca-Cola 24-pack x 300ml cans
2) Baby Soft 18-pack 2-ply toilet rolls
3) Klipdrift Premium Brandy
4) Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD TV Media Player
5) Finish Dishwashing Tablets 100-pack
6) Castle Lite 24-pack bottles
7) Nivea Mens Deodorant Roll On
8) Mondi Rotatrim Box of paper
9) 58-inch Hisense A6K 4K TV
10) Maybelline Baby Skin Primer
Friedman says number three on the list "raised some eyebrows".
The one that raised eyebrows for most of us was number three, Klipdrift Premium Brandy. Christmas is coming, South Africans love brandy and some people want to get it in stock, I suppose.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Takealot and MyBroadband also reported the following:
The top 10 items sold by gross merchandise value on Takealot during Black Friday 2023 were:
1) 58-inch Hisense TV
2) 65-inch Samsung TV
3) Ecoflow Portable Power Station
4) 55-inch Hisense TV
5) 70-inch Hisense TV
6) 65-inch Hisense TV
7) Apple iPad 9th-generation
8) Samsung Galaxy A24 smartphone
9) 50-inch Hisense TV
10) PlayStation 5
The top 10 lists for brands by units sold and merchandise value were:
1) Nivea
2) LEGO
3) Samsung
4) Hisense
5) Volkano
6) Getup
7) Essence
8) Eucerin
9) Xiaomi
10) Maybelline
The top brands by gross merchandise value were:
1) Hisense
2) Samsung
3) Apple
4) Defy
5) Garmin
6) Ecoflow
7) Lenovo
8) Xiaomi
9) JBL
10) Bosch
