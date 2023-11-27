Country faces an 'existential crisis' as organised crime kills SA's economy





Bongani Bingwa interviews Jenni Irish Qhobosheane, Senior Analyst at Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.

From electricity to the rail infrastructure and even the provision of water – life is tougher in South Africa than it should be, in part due to the proliferation of organised crime.

What should come at no surprise is that many have operators and even links deeply embedded in the state: the people who should be getting to the bottom of it all either look the other way or are themselves beneficiaries of the crimes.

According to a World Bank report, crime costs the economy at least 10% of gross domestic product (GDP) annually.

Unfortunately, the situation is worsening, says Qhobosheane.

While the rate of organised crime goes up, the country's resilience drops, she adds.

Qhobosheane says that the country needs to grab the reins on this situation and needs to re-look at its response to organised crime.

We are facing an existential crisis when it comes to organised crime in the country. Jenni Irish Qhobosheane, Senior Analyst – Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime

