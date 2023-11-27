Streaming issues? Report here
Going once... twice! David Bowie's handwritten lyrics on auction for over R2M

27 November 2023 1:45 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Barb's wire

The legendary singer's handwritten song lyric sheet is going on auction.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online news (Skip to 7:27).

David Bowie's handwritten lyric sheet for two of his songs could fetch up to £100,000 (R 2, 364, 000) on auction.

It includes the late singer's corrections, drafts and notes when creating his tracks 'Rock n Roll Suicide' and 'Suffragette City' before he passed away in January 2016 at the age of 69.

Both songs feature on his 1972 classic 'The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars'.

Image source: screengrab from Omega auctions website
Image source: screengrab from Omega auctions website
Image source: screengrab from Omega auctions website
Image source: screengrab from Omega auctions website

These lyric sheets are described as "an incredible artefact" by auction manager, Dan Muscatelli-Hampson.

The auction will take place on Tuesday, 28 November.




