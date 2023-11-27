Here's how much money you can make teaching English abroad
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Nadia Wasserman, Operations Manager at Good Hope Studies.
Listen to the conversation below.
Wasserman says that more young people are opting to take a gap year to make money before studying or deciding what to study.
One of the things that's become an increasingly popular gap year activity is doing a short course to teach English abroad, like the CELTA course offered by Good Hope Studies.
Wasserman says that this is a popular choice because you're able to acquire life skills, career experience and make "not too shabby" kind of money while doing it.
Only a Matric certificate is required to complete a four-week course at Good Hope Studies which is about R21 165.
The course allows you to teach English abroad in several countries and in South African schools too.
The four-week course from Monday to Friday is cheaper than university with the opportunity to teach English abroad and the benefits that come with that like growing, maturing, broadening your mind as a human being...it is about doing so much more than teaching.Nadia Wasserman, Operations Manager - Good Hope Studies
The course will also teach you how to convey a concept, interact with students, manage a classroom and get and keep your students' attention - which you can't always get with an online course, says Wasserman.
Depending on which country you're in, the average salary can range between R33 609.33 ($1800) to R46 679.63 ($2500) per month.
Wasserman says living expenses and cost of living in other countries should always be taken into account before making a decision based on salary alone.
For more information about the CELTA course or to teach English abroad while travelling, go to Good Hope Studies website;
WhatsApp: 076 067 5592
Or email: mailbox@ghs.co.za.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/black-teacher-explaining-presentation-to-diverse-elementary-pupils-5905440/
More from Lifestyle
From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday
These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows).Read More
Pollution from coal power plants leads to more deaths than scientists realised
Studies show that air pollutants released from coal power plants were associated with nearly 500,000 premature deaths of elderly Americans.Read More
Cyber Monday tech and home deals are still going for ONE DAY ONLY!
Takealot, Superbalist, Makro and Game are closing off Black Friday weekend with a bang!Read More
From flies to metals... Weird things lost and found inside the human body
A 63-year-old patient who went for a routine colon screening was found to have an intact fly in his colon.Read More
RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town a 'major success' despite muggings
Three athletes were robbed on the weekend at the Ultra-Trail in Cape Town.Read More
SA celeb culture explored in new book by Janine Jellars
Sara-Jayne speaks to joburg-based author and influencer Janine Jellars about her latest book, her first fiction outing, entitled ‘When The Filter Fades’. The synopsis? “For three young women in Joburg, the new age of internet celebrity presents them with obstacles, opportunities, opulence and a chance at fame, fortune and fierce fashion.”Read More
'A book is the best gift because a person can open it twice'
Attention all book lovers! Exclusive Books has released its Festive Season catalogue that's brimming with 130 reading recommendations across various genres.Read More
How to cope with the highs and lows of school awards ceremonies
“It's really important that your children learn that sometimes it's not their turn, it's not their year, and it's okay for other people to be in the limelight.”Read More
Misuse of antibiotics: ‘It's an irresponsible action by doctors’
The World Health Organisation has identified antibiotic resistance as one of the top global threats to public health and development.Read More