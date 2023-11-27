Here's how much money you can make teaching English abroad





Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Nadia Wasserman, Operations Manager at Good Hope Studies.

Wasserman says that more young people are opting to take a gap year to make money before studying or deciding what to study.

One of the things that's become an increasingly popular gap year activity is doing a short course to teach English abroad, like the CELTA course offered by Good Hope Studies.

Wasserman says that this is a popular choice because you're able to acquire life skills, career experience and make "not too shabby" kind of money while doing it.

Only a Matric certificate is required to complete a four-week course at Good Hope Studies which is about R21 165.

The course allows you to teach English abroad in several countries and in South African schools too.

The four-week course from Monday to Friday is cheaper than university with the opportunity to teach English abroad and the benefits that come with that like growing, maturing, broadening your mind as a human being...it is about doing so much more than teaching. Nadia Wasserman, Operations Manager - Good Hope Studies

The course will also teach you how to convey a concept, interact with students, manage a classroom and get and keep your students' attention - which you can't always get with an online course, says Wasserman.

Depending on which country you're in, the average salary can range between R33 609.33 ($1800) to R46 679.63 ($2500) per month.

Wasserman says living expenses and cost of living in other countries should always be taken into account before making a decision based on salary alone.

