Lucky Star’s owner, Oceana reports surge in profit as poultry industry suffers

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC expects busy fire season and is ready for it, says MEC Bredell Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that the provincial government had spent R16 million on firefighter training and new firef... 27 November 2023 4:06 PM
CT police nab 2 suspects for possession of abalone worth nearly R3m The two separate busts were made on the N2 freeway. 27 November 2023 3:52 PM
DA's Steenhuisen gets an aerial view of Durban port backlog: 'It is a crisis!' 70, 000 containers are stuck at the Durban Port, with an expected 21 days before offloading can take place. 27 November 2023 3:41 PM
View all Local
IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September. 27 November 2023 1:46 PM
Knysna municipality refutes WC DA’s claims that it's on the brink of bankruptcy The Western Cape DA claimed that the municipality failed to deliver services, saying it was drowning in uncollected refuse. 27 November 2023 7:48 AM
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
View all Politics
Standard Bank treasonous? We're literally helping to keep the lights on says CEO 28 banks have been implicated in the alleged manipulation of the rand, but Standard Bank denies any involvement in rand-fixing. 27 November 2023 8:48 PM
The MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator is this summer's must have gadget Because even when loadshedding strikes, this fan will still be keeping you cool! 27 November 2023 8:21 PM
Lucky Star’s owner, Oceana reports surge in profit as poultry industry suffers Sales of Lucky Star canned fish grew 9% to 9.6 million cartons, as consumers turn to fish amid the rising cost of poultry. 27 November 2023 7:43 PM
View all Business
Here's how much money you can make teaching English abroad Thinking of taking a gap year or switching careers? Here's why teaching English overseas could be a top option. 27 November 2023 2:49 PM
From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows). 27 November 2023 12:47 PM
Pollution from coal power plants leads to more deaths than scientists realised Studies show that air pollutants released from coal power plants were associated with nearly 500,000 premature deaths of elderly A... 27 November 2023 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
View all Sport
Going once... twice! David Bowie's handwritten lyrics on auction for over R2M The legendary singer's handwritten song lyric sheet is going on auction. 27 November 2023 1:45 PM
Happy 83rd birthday, Bruce Lee! Relive Bruce Lee’s legacy with a look back at his best films. 27 November 2023 11:39 AM
Jimi Hendrix (he left us at 27) would have been 80 today Take a look back at Jimi Hendrix's best songs. 27 November 2023 10:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’ Israel and Hamas have undergone a temporary ceasefire amid a devastating war. 27 November 2023 12:03 PM
Protests erupt across Italy following murder of woman (23) by intimate partner In Italy, one woman is murdered every three days. 27 November 2023 11:58 AM
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Lucky Star’s owner, Oceana reports surge in profit as poultry industry suffers

27 November 2023 7:43 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Oceana Group
Lucky Star

Sales of Lucky Star canned fish grew 9% to 9.6 million cartons, as consumers turn to fish amid the rising cost of poultry.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Neville Brink, CEO Oceana.

As the South African poultry sector feels the impact of a devastating avian flu outbreak, the country's fishing industry seems to be doing swimmingly well.

The South African-based fishing and food processing company, Oceana Group reported an increase in headline earnings of 28.9% to R980 million in the year to 30 September 2023.

This was driven by strong performances from its U.S fishmeal and fish oil business, which increased operating profit by 30%.

Oceana Group is an important participant in the South African, Namibian and US fishing industries.

CEO at Oceana, Neville Brink says the devastation in the poultry sector has resulted in an increase in fish sales.

We see our main competitors not being other pilchards, but the chicken, the eggs, the polonies...which is affordable protein. They're under pressure, they put prices up and we tried to hold our prices.

Neville Brink, CEO - Oceana

The other issue is obviously loadshedding. Chicken is perishable. Township stores are reluctant to carry too much perishable goods due to the potential of spoilage. That's certainly played into our favour.

Neville Brink, CEO - Oceana

We're not under pressure to relook at prices. We'll take a view in the early part of the new year to see where our competitors are, and then decide.

Neville Brink, CEO - Oceana

We're cautiously optimistic about the growth of Lucky Star. It's a great brand.

Neville Brink, CEO - Oceana

Oceana Group's core business is the catching, processing and distribution of canned fish, fishmeal, fish oil, lobster, horse mackerel, squid and hake.

Volume sales of the popular Lucky Star canned fish also grew 9% to 9.6 million cartons.

The total dividend was increased by 25.7% to 435 cents per share for the year.

Listen to the audio for more.




27 November 2023 7:43 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Oceana Group
Lucky Star

More from Business

Standard Bank offices in Johannesburg. Image: EWN

Standard Bank treasonous? We're literally helping to keep the lights on says CEO

27 November 2023 8:48 PM

28 banks have been implicated in the alleged manipulation of the rand, but Standard Bank denies any involvement in rand-fixing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator is this summer's must have gadget

27 November 2023 8:21 PM

Because even when loadshedding strikes, this fan will still be keeping you cool!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 1971yes/123rf.com

Jobs bloodbath in mining sector could hurt the ANC in next year's elections

27 November 2023 7:20 PM

Thousands of jobs are expected to be shed in the mining sector over the coming months, largely due to government failures such as an ailing rail infrastructure and delays at the ports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

corruption, gun, money / Pixabay: QuinceCreative

Country faces an 'existential crisis' as organised crime kills SA's economy

27 November 2023 3:26 PM

While the rate of organised crime goes up, the country's resilience drops, says Jenni Irish Qhobosheane, Senior Analyst.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday

27 November 2023 12:47 PM

These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© aninkabongerssutherland/123rf.com

Eish wena! City Power wrongly implements stage 8 loadshedding

27 November 2023 8:48 AM

Johannesburg recently plunged to Stage 8 loadshedding... by accident?! Eish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/nattanan23

Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years

24 November 2023 12:53 PM

Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Instagram @siyakolisi

'They have snow. We have Ubuntu.' Siya Kolisi promotes Mzansi live from New York

24 November 2023 9:48 AM

Our captain Siya Kolisi can't help himself! Watch this cute video from New York City in which he proudly promotes South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702.

Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB

24 November 2023 6:35 AM

Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency. South African Reserv'e Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the Competition Commission 'must be given the space to do their work'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Pete Linforth on Pixabay

Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions

23 November 2023 9:32 PM

TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa to brace itself for five more years in the dark – Energy analyst

Local

DA's Steenhuisen gets an aerial view of Durban port backlog: 'It is a crisis!'

Local

Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’

World

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Fistfight at Meyiwa trial, police linked to human trafficking

27 November 2023 10:04 PM

DA wants Ramaphosa to establish task team to look into ports crisis

27 November 2023 9:44 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kuqhume iqupha enkantolo kwelikaMeyiwa, lisazoshisa kakhulu ezweni

27 November 2023 9:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA