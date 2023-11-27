CT police nab 2 suspects for possession of abalone worth nearly R3m
CAPE TOWN - Maitland flying squad members have made two huge abalone busts in Cape Town.
The two separate busts were made on the N2 freeway.
In the first incident, a 28-year-old man was nabbed in possession of abalone worth R900,000.
Later, a 29-year-old suspect was arrested with more than 5,000 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R2 million.
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg: "The suspects are due to make their respective court appearances in the Mitchells Plain and Somerset West magistrates courts on the mentioned charges."
#sapsWC 2 Suspects, aged 28 and 29, arrested by #SAPS Maitland #FlyingSquad on 26/11 during a stop and search on the N2 in Somerset West. #Abolone seized. #EnviroCrimes MEhttps://t.co/qiMXqTq0ZR pic.twitter.com/FfS2PZ3Ntd' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 27, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : CT police nab 2 suspects for possession of abalone worth nearly R3m
