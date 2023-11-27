WC expects busy fire season and is ready for it, says MEC Bredell
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is ready to tackle the fires expected to rage in the province in the coming months.
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that last summer, they dealt with more than 7,000 wildfires in the province.
Over the weekend, a fire broke out in Peck's Valley above Muizenberg.
Speaking at the launch of the provincial fire readiness initiative in Stellenbosch on Monday, Bredell said that they were expecting a very busy fire season.
He said that the provincial government had spent R16 million on firefighter training and new firefighting equipment.
"We've got 2,300 firemen and firewomen that are on standby to support the aerial firefighting teams."
This article first appeared on EWN : WC expects busy fire season and is ready for it, says MEC Bredell
Source : Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
