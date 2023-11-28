South Africa becoming undesirable for car manufacturing - VW boss
John Perlman interviews Andile Dlamini, Head of Group Communications for Volkswagen SA.
Volkswagen AG board member and Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schaefer has urged the South African government to 'focus' on fixing the country's energy, regulatory and logistics problems.
In a country that faces a crippling energy crisis, Schaefer says he is 'very worried' about the future of the company's operations in this country.
As a result of the power cuts, the Kariega plant has lost 10 days of production this year, equating to 6500 cars, says Dlamini.
In addition, VW is struggling to receive parts from the ports of Durban and Ngqura, resulting in further delays and losses.
On days when stages four and five have been implemented, production needs to come to a complete standstill and workers don't earn wages as a 'no work no pay' rule applies.
Dlamini says that they're unable to meet demand, it's 'not a good vote of confidence on South Africa'.
RELATED: Unfortunately no electric Volkswagen vehicles for South Africa anytime soon
RELATED: (CAR REVIEW) 2nd Gen VW Amarok: More bakkie for your buck
It's a warning to our government to just say please listen to us, help us ease the way of doing things in South Africa.Andile Dlamini, Head of Group Communications – Volkswagen SA
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : South Africa becoming undesirable for car manufacturing - VW boss
Source : Pixabay: renehesse
More from Business
SA Post Office to stop paying social grants
Unfortunately, this means that 6000 jobs are on the line.Read More
Standard Bank treasonous? We're literally helping to keep the lights on says CEO
28 banks have been implicated in the alleged manipulation of the rand, but Standard Bank denies any involvement in rand-fixing.Read More
The MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator is this summer's must have gadget
Because even when loadshedding strikes, this fan will still be keeping you cool!Read More
Lucky Star’s owner, Oceana reports surge in profit as poultry industry suffers
Sales of Lucky Star canned fish grew 9% to 9.6 million cartons, as consumers turn to fish amid the rising cost of poultry.Read More
Jobs bloodbath in mining sector could hurt the ANC in next year's elections
Thousands of jobs are expected to be shed in the mining sector over the coming months, largely due to government failures such as an ailing rail infrastructure and delays at the ports.Read More
Country faces an 'existential crisis' as organised crime kills SA's economy
While the rate of organised crime goes up, the country's resilience drops, says Jenni Irish Qhobosheane, Senior Analyst.Read More
From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday
These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows).Read More
Eish wena! City Power wrongly implements stage 8 loadshedding
Johannesburg recently plunged to Stage 8 loadshedding... by accident?! Eish.Read More
Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years
Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram.Read More