11 mineworkers die in 'serious safety incident', confirms Impala Platimum
JOHANNESBURG - Eleven miners have died at Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg.
The mineworkers were trapped underground on Monday afternoon following what Implats has described as “a serious safety incident” at its 11 Shaft operation.
The deadly incident involved a winder rope that the company has further explained “connects the personnel conveyance which hoists employees up and down the shaft”.
It's understood a cage carrying workers fell to the bottom of the shaft.
The company’s Johan Theron: “I can confirm there were 86 people involved in the incident and that regrettably and tragically 11 have sustained fatal injuries.”
Theron says the rescue operation concluded on Monday night.
“The rescue operation was concluded overnight. There is nobody involved in the incident underground at this stage. Everybody involved has been rescued or recovered."
This article first appeared on EWN : 11 mineworkers die in 'serious safety incident', confirms Impala Platimum
