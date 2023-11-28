Baba Vanga 2024 predictions: Vladimir Putin assassination, biological attacks…





Baba Vanga, a blind psychic who reportedly predicted 9/11 and the Covid-19 pandemic, has made predictions for 2024 up until 5079.

The Bulgarian prophetess died in 1996 and became a cult figure among conspiracy theorists after some of her pronouncements proved eerily true.

The seer is so iconic that her hometown erected a monument of her likeness outside of her home-turned-museum in Petrich, Bulgaria.

So, what has Baba Vanga predicted for 2024?

Next year will bring a host of dark events, including terrorist attacks in Europe, a major economic crisis and biological attacks, a rise in natural disasters and an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin.

On a lighter note, she also predicts breakthroughs in medical technology.

Before death, Baba Vanga had reportedly predicted these events:

Droughts and floods in 2022

The psychic warned that large cities would face drought due to rising temperatures in 2022, which proved to be true.

Last year, England experienced the driest July since 1935, which caused 11 of the Environment Agency's 14 areas in England to be plunged into 'drought status' with hosepipe bans in some areas only lifted in December.

9/11

Baba Vanga correctly foresaw the 9/11 disaster.

She said to expect 'horror' for the US, warning in 1989 that 'the American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds'.

The prediction came true when four hijacked planes brought terror to America on 9/11, killing nearly 3000 people, with people reading 'Steel birds' as a reference to the jets.

The Covid-19 pandemic

The seer reportedly predicted the Covid-19 outbreak in 1966 - allegedly warning that 'corona will be all over us.'

The psychic also reportedly predicted the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, the Kursk disaster in 2000, the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the rise of Obama and Trump and her own death, foreseeing that she would die on 11 August 1996 at the age of 85.

As for Baba Vanga's 2024 predictions, let's take it with a pinch of salt.

This article first appeared on KFM : Baba Vanga 2024 predictions: Vladimir Putin assassination, biological attacks…