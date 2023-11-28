Israel-Hamas truce extended. Netanyahu vows to continue war 'until the end'
International correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Lester Kiewit.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
The four-day truce between Israel and Hamas allowing for the exchange of captives on either side, set to expire on Monday, has been extended and more people will be released.
It is not a perfect truce. We are seeing reports of one or two clashes outside of Gaza.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
When the deal was made, Israel said it would extend the ceasefire by one day for every ten captives released.
RELATED: For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu
This comes after seven weeks of war which resulted in thousands of deaths.
The temporary ceasefire also allows for more aid trucks to come into Gaza to provide food, drinking water, fuel, and medicine to millions of suffering civilians.
Israel has vowed to continue its war on Gaza once the ceasefire comes to an end.
Benjamin Netanyahu has talked about how this won’t be over until this is the end… what is the end?Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
Source : Wikimedia Commons: JBouchez
