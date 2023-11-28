Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
World

Israel-Hamas truce extended. Netanyahu vows to continue war 'until the end'

28 November 2023 9:14 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Hamas and Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu

The truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended for an additional two days.

International correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Lester Kiewit.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

The four-day truce between Israel and Hamas allowing for the exchange of captives on either side, set to expire on Monday, has been extended and more people will be released.

It is not a perfect truce. We are seeing reports of one or two clashes outside of Gaza.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

When the deal was made, Israel said it would extend the ceasefire by one day for every ten captives released.

RELATED: For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu

This comes after seven weeks of war which resulted in thousands of deaths.

The temporary ceasefire also allows for more aid trucks to come into Gaza to provide food, drinking water, fuel, and medicine to millions of suffering civilians.

Israel has vowed to continue its war on Gaza once the ceasefire comes to an end.

Demonstrator calling for a ceasefire during the March for Palestine in Montreal/ Wikimedia Commons: JBouchez
Demonstrator calling for a ceasefire during the March for Palestine in Montreal/ Wikimedia Commons: JBouchez

Benjamin Netanyahu has talked about how this won’t be over until this is the end… what is the end?

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
