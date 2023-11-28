Israel-Hamas truce extended. Netanyahu vows to continue war 'until the end'





International correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Lester Kiewit.

The four-day truce between Israel and Hamas allowing for the exchange of captives on either side, set to expire on Monday, has been extended and more people will be released.

It is not a perfect truce. We are seeing reports of one or two clashes outside of Gaza. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

When the deal was made, Israel said it would extend the ceasefire by one day for every ten captives released.

This comes after seven weeks of war which resulted in thousands of deaths.

The temporary ceasefire also allows for more aid trucks to come into Gaza to provide food, drinking water, fuel, and medicine to millions of suffering civilians.

Israel has vowed to continue its war on Gaza once the ceasefire comes to an end.

Demonstrator calling for a ceasefire during the March for Palestine in Montreal/ Wikimedia Commons: JBouchez