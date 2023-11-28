'I can’t believe they actually hired me!' MrBeast tries low and high-paying jobs

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Department of Justice has 'comprehensive plan' to fix ailing Master's Office The Master’s Office is one of the many facilities in South Africa that is in a state of disaster. 28 November 2023 11:04 AM
‘You have to keep going or the bad guys win’ – RMB Ultra Trail mugging victim Three athletes were mugged during the RMB Ultra Trail Cape Town, including a UK tourist. 28 November 2023 10:20 AM
11 mineworkers die in 'serious safety incident', confirms Impala Platimum The deadly incident involved a winder rope that the company has further explained 'connects the personnel conveyance which hoists... 28 November 2023 8:46 AM
View all Local
IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September. 27 November 2023 1:46 PM
Knysna municipality refutes WC DA’s claims that it's on the brink of bankruptcy The Western Cape DA claimed that the municipality failed to deliver services, saying it was drowning in uncollected refuse. 27 November 2023 7:48 AM
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
View all Politics
South Africa becoming undesirable for car manufacturing - VW boss Thomas Schaefer is urging the government to 'focus' on fixing South Africa's energy, regulatory and logistics problems. 28 November 2023 9:54 AM
SA Post Office to stop paying social grants Unfortunately, this means that 6000 jobs are on the line. 28 November 2023 7:52 AM
Standard Bank treasonous? We're literally helping to keep the lights on says CEO 28 banks have been implicated in the alleged manipulation of the rand, but Standard Bank denies any involvement in rand-fixing. 27 November 2023 8:48 PM
View all Business
Baba Vanga 2024 predictions: Vladimir Putin assassination, biological attacks… Baba Vanga (blind psychic) reportedly predicted 9/11 and the Covid-19 pandemic. These are her predictions for 2024 up until 5079. 28 November 2023 8:45 AM
Here's how much money you can make teaching English abroad Thinking of taking a gap year or switching careers? Here's why teaching English overseas could be a top option. 27 November 2023 2:49 PM
From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows). 27 November 2023 12:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
View all Sport
'I can’t believe they actually hired me!' MrBeast tries low and high-paying jobs [WATCH] MrBeast is going viral... again. This time he tries jobs that pay $1 to $10 million. 28 November 2023 9:34 AM
Zahara’s family asks for prayers, privacy following hospitalisation The family confirms the singer has been in hospital for the past week after complaining of pain. 28 November 2023 8:27 AM
Going once... twice! David Bowie's handwritten lyrics on auction for over R2M The legendary singer's handwritten song lyric sheet is going on auction. 27 November 2023 1:45 PM
View all Entertainment
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Israel-Hamas truce extended. Netanyahu vows to continue war 'until the end' The truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended for an additional two days. 28 November 2023 9:14 AM
Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’ Israel and Hamas have undergone a temporary ceasefire amid a devastating war. 27 November 2023 12:03 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
'I can’t believe they actually hired me!' MrBeast tries low and high-paying jobs

28 November 2023 9:34 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
VIRAL VIDEOS
social media influencers

[WATCH] MrBeast is going viral... again. This time he tries jobs that pay $1 to $10 million.

MrBeast's latest video is, predictably, racking up the views by the gazillions.

In the video, he compares jobs that pay anything from $1 to $10 million.

The job that paid the least involved panning for gold which paid R18.65 ($1) a year while signing with an NFL team paid R186 534 000 ($10 million).

MrBeast's overall experience is disbelief as he captioned the video saying, 'I can’t believe they actually hired me, lol."

Watch MrBeast's experience below:


This article first appeared on KFM : 'I can’t believe they actually hired me!' MrBeast tries low and high-paying jobs




28 November 2023 9:34 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
