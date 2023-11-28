‘You have to keep going or the bad guys win’ – RMB Ultra Trail mugging victim
Lester Kiewit speaks to Al Leslie, RMB Ultra Trail Cape Town athlete and mugging victim.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Leslie travelled all the way from the UK to take part in the RMB Ultra Trail Cape Town.
Unfortunately, he was one of those targeted and mugged by opportunistic criminals along the route.
Leslie says that he was on the trail when three men pulled a gun and a knife on him and another runner, and took all of their belongings.
RELATED: Trail runners mugged during race
Thankfully no one was hurt.Al Leslie, RMB Ultra Trail CT Athlete/Mugging Victim
He says the muggers were extremely aggressive and it was a scary experience.
When they point a gun right in your face, it is not something you get used to.Al Leslie, RMB Ultra Trail CT Athlete/Mugging Victim
However, he says that most of the experience was wonderful, despite this scary incident, and he was glad they decided to complete the race.
RELATED: RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town a 'major success' despite muggings
In the moment you just decide to keep going because otherwise you let the bad guys win.Al Leslie, RMB Ultra Trail CT Athlete/Mugging Victim
99.9% of it was wonderful, it was just this one bad event... you just have to focus on the good.Al Leslie, RMB Ultra Trail CT Athlete/Mugging Victim
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52532304_marathon-running-in-the-light-of-evening.html?vti=ncnlgcurb4se2lmk65-1-18
More from Local
Department of Justice has 'comprehensive plan' to fix ailing Master's Office
The Master’s Office is one of the many facilities in South Africa that is in a state of disaster.Read More
11 mineworkers die in 'serious safety incident', confirms Impala Platimum
The deadly incident involved a winder rope that the company has further explained 'connects the personnel conveyance which hoists employees up and down the shaft'.Read More
WC expects busy fire season and is ready for it, says MEC Bredell
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that the provincial government had spent R16 million on firefighter training and new firefighting equipment.Read More
CT police nab 2 suspects for possession of abalone worth nearly R3m
The two separate busts were made on the N2 freeway.Read More
DA's Steenhuisen gets an aerial view of Durban port backlog: 'It is a crisis!'
70, 000 containers are stuck at the Durban Port, with an expected 21 days before offloading can take place.Read More
Man accused of killing KZN pastor Liezel de Jager revealed as her husband
Werner de Jager briefly appeared in court on Monday. He is charged with the 2021 murder which took place in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.Read More
South Africa to brace itself for five more years in the dark – Energy analyst
Aside from a dark festive season, it appears that loadshedding is here to stay, according to Matthew Cruise.Read More
Country faces an 'existential crisis' as organised crime kills SA's economy
While the rate of organised crime goes up, the country's resilience drops, says Jenni Irish Qhobosheane, Senior Analyst.Read More
Brazen construction mafia threatens official in council office
Associates of a Cape Town gang leader allegedly threatened a city official inside council offices.Read More