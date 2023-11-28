Department of Justice has 'comprehensive plan' to fix ailing Master's Office
Bongani Bingwa speaks to John Jeffery, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
The Master of the High Court serves the public in respect of Deceased Estates, Liquidations (Insolvent Estates), Registration of Trusts, Tutors and Curators, as well as Administration of the Guardian's Fund.
However, between long queues, slow systems, backlogs, loss of documents, and other issues, trying to get anything done at the Master’s Office is a nightmare.
This affects a number of vulnerable people who may have lost a breadwinner, or become orphaned, and cannot get access to funds they are entitled to.
As a result, the Department of Justice has announced a rescue plan for the Master’s Office.
ALSO READ: SA Post Office to stop paying social grants
Jeffery says that there are definite issues with service delivery at many Master’s offices but he does not believe it is in a state of total collapse.
It is clear that the problems are more acute at some offices and not others.John Jeffery, Deputy Minister - Justice and Constitutional Development
There is a lot that needs to be done, it is definitely nowhere near where it should be in terms of service delivery.John Jeffery, Deputy Minister - Justice and Constitutional Development
He says that part of what they are doing to fix the issues is putting generators in to mitigate loadshedding and seconding staff from other offices to deal with shortages.
In addition to this, they are working on the IT problems they have been facing.
There is quite a comprehensive plan to address the problems.John Jeffery, Deputy Minister - Justice and Constitutional Development
This article first appeared on 702 : Department of Justice has 'comprehensive plan' to fix ailing Master's Office
More from Local
‘You have to keep going or the bad guys win’ – RMB Ultra Trail mugging victim
Three athletes were mugged during the RMB Ultra Trail Cape Town, including a UK tourist.Read More
11 mineworkers die in 'serious safety incident', confirms Impala Platimum
The deadly incident involved a winder rope that the company has further explained 'connects the personnel conveyance which hoists employees up and down the shaft'.Read More
WC expects busy fire season and is ready for it, says MEC Bredell
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that the provincial government had spent R16 million on firefighter training and new firefighting equipment.Read More
CT police nab 2 suspects for possession of abalone worth nearly R3m
The two separate busts were made on the N2 freeway.Read More
DA's Steenhuisen gets an aerial view of Durban port backlog: 'It is a crisis!'
70, 000 containers are stuck at the Durban Port, with an expected 21 days before offloading can take place.Read More
Man accused of killing KZN pastor Liezel de Jager revealed as her husband
Werner de Jager briefly appeared in court on Monday. He is charged with the 2021 murder which took place in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.Read More
South Africa to brace itself for five more years in the dark – Energy analyst
Aside from a dark festive season, it appears that loadshedding is here to stay, according to Matthew Cruise.Read More
Country faces an 'existential crisis' as organised crime kills SA's economy
While the rate of organised crime goes up, the country's resilience drops, says Jenni Irish Qhobosheane, Senior Analyst.Read More
Brazen construction mafia threatens official in council office
Associates of a Cape Town gang leader allegedly threatened a city official inside council offices.Read More