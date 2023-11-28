'A number of heatwaves and extreme temperatures' expected for SA's summer season
Lester Kiewit speaks to Climatologist, Professor Francois Engelbrecht.
Listen to the conversation below.
Buckle up, summer is going to be a scorcher.
Over the next few months, Engelbrecht says that South Africans should expect "a typical summer season."
This summer will be influenced by an El Niño event (the warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean) which is predicted to reach peak intensity in late 2023 and dissipate by mid-2024, says Engelbrecht.
He adds that the last time El Niño influenced a summer season was in 2015, making temperatures "above normal and above average."
Engelbrecht also predicts a "high number of heatwaves, extreme temperatures and below normal rainfall."
He attributes the "above average" summer temperature to global warming.
Global warming is bringing extreme heat more frequently across the planet.Professor Francois Engelbrecht, Climatologist
More from Weather
[ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE] These roads remain closed as storm after effects continue
These are the updated road closures for Cape Town and surrounds.Read More
'Storm's disruption and inconvenience is severe': CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Hill-Lewis gives an update on the mop-up damage relief plan sent out to parts of Cape Town affected by the storm.Read More
Spring surge mop up continues in affected coastal areas
The spring surge continues to make viral news as affected areas attempt to clean up after this natural havoc.Read More
Cape's Spring storm after-effects to last until Wednesday. NSRI says "be alert."
Craig Lambinon from the NSRI speaks about the destructive spring high tide which smashed businesses and claimed a life.Read More
SA Weather Service confirms Hanover Park residents saw landspout, not tornado
Meteorologist, Annette Botha, explains what Hanover Park residents experienced after some claimed that it was a tornado.Read More
'We need to do more in mitigating climate change'
A concerned Greek resident, Panagiotis ‘Takis’ Grigoriou, describes his experience living in Europe's heatwave.Read More
[WEATHER] BRRRR! Thundershowers, and lightning expected over the weekend
It's going to be a cold weekend ahead!Read More
Snow, mould, cold & the hottest week in history. What in the weather's going on?
Barbara Friedman reports on trending news of the day including the weather which is still #trending.Read More
Cape Town experiencing wettest winter since the 70s - weather expert
While Gauteng has been seeing scatterings of snow, Cape Town is experiencing the wettest winter in over thirty years.Read More