'A number of heatwaves and extreme temperatures' expected for SA's summer season

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Department of Justice has 'comprehensive plan' to fix ailing Master's Office The Master’s Office is one of the many facilities in South Africa that is in a state of disaster. 28 November 2023 11:04 AM
WC expects busy fire season and is ready for it, says MEC Bredell Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that the provincial government had spent R16 million on firefighter training and new firef... 27 November 2023 4:06 PM
CT police nab 2 suspects for possession of abalone worth nearly R3m The two separate busts were made on the N2 freeway. 27 November 2023 3:52 PM
View all Local
IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September. 27 November 2023 1:46 PM
Knysna municipality refutes WC DA’s claims that it's on the brink of bankruptcy The Western Cape DA claimed that the municipality failed to deliver services, saying it was drowning in uncollected refuse. 27 November 2023 7:48 AM
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
View all Politics
South Africa becoming undesirable for car manufacturing - VW boss Thomas Schaefer is urging the government to 'focus' on fixing South Africa's energy, regulatory and logistics problems. 28 November 2023 9:54 AM
SA Post Office to stop paying social grants Unfortunately, this means that 6000 jobs are on the line. 28 November 2023 7:52 AM
Standard Bank treasonous? We're literally helping to keep the lights on says CEO 28 banks have been implicated in the alleged manipulation of the rand, but Standard Bank denies any involvement in rand-fixing. 27 November 2023 8:48 PM
View all Business
Here's how much money you can make teaching English abroad Thinking of taking a gap year or switching careers? Here's why teaching English overseas could be a top option. 27 November 2023 2:49 PM
From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows). 27 November 2023 12:47 PM
Pollution from coal power plants leads to more deaths than scientists realised Studies show that air pollutants released from coal power plants were associated with nearly 500,000 premature deaths of elderly A... 27 November 2023 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
View all Sport
'I can’t believe they actually hired me!' MrBeast tries low and high-paying jobs [WATCH] MrBeast is going viral... again. This time he tries jobs that pay $1 to $10 million. 28 November 2023 9:34 AM
Zahara’s family asks for prayers, privacy following hospitalisation The family confirms the singer has been in hospital for the past week after complaining of pain. 28 November 2023 8:27 AM
Going once... twice! David Bowie's handwritten lyrics on auction for over R2M The legendary singer's handwritten song lyric sheet is going on auction. 27 November 2023 1:45 PM
View all Entertainment
Israel-Hamas truce extended. Netanyahu vows to continue war 'until the end' The truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended for an additional two days. 28 November 2023 9:14 AM
Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’ Israel and Hamas have undergone a temporary ceasefire amid a devastating war. 27 November 2023 12:03 PM
Protests erupt across Italy following murder of woman (23) by intimate partner In Italy, one woman is murdered every three days. 27 November 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Weather

'A number of heatwaves and extreme temperatures' expected for SA's summer season

28 November 2023 10:50 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
sa weather
High temperatures

Climatologist, Professor Francois Engelbrecht shares some temperature predictions.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Climatologist, Professor Francois Engelbrecht.

Listen to the conversation below.

Buckle up, summer is going to be a scorcher.

Over the next few months, Engelbrecht says that South Africans should expect "a typical summer season."

This summer will be influenced by an El Niño event (the warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean) which is predicted to reach peak intensity in late 2023 and dissipate by mid-2024, says Engelbrecht.

He adds that the last time El Niño influenced a summer season was in 2015, making temperatures "above normal and above average."

Engelbrecht also predicts a "high number of heatwaves, extreme temperatures and below normal rainfall."

He attributes the "above average" summer temperature to global warming.

Global warming is bringing extreme heat more frequently across the planet.

Professor Francois Engelbrecht, Climatologist



28 November 2023 10:50 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
sa weather
High temperatures

More from Weather

Picture of the aftermath of a storm that hit Ward 115 in the City of Cape Town on Monday, 25 September 2023. Picture: Facebook/ianmcmahon115

[ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE] These roads remain closed as storm after effects continue

26 September 2023 10:38 AM

These are the updated road closures for Cape Town and surrounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from X

'Storm's disruption and inconvenience is severe': CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

26 September 2023 10:04 AM

Hill-Lewis gives an update on the mop-up damage relief plan sent out to parts of Cape Town affected by the storm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A photo of the spring tide that hit Gordons Bay, Cape Town on Saturday, 17 September 2023. Picture: Twitter/@GordonsBay_WP

Spring surge mop up continues in affected coastal areas

19 September 2023 11:32 AM

The spring surge continues to make viral news as affected areas attempt to clean up after this natural havoc.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape's Spring storm after-effects to last until Wednesday. NSRI says "be alert."

18 September 2023 8:21 AM

Craig Lambinon from the NSRI speaks about the destructive spring high tide which smashed businesses and claimed a life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A tornado. Picture: © jakeblaster/123rf.com

SA Weather Service confirms Hanover Park residents saw landspout, not tornado

29 August 2023 10:18 AM

Meteorologist, Annette Botha, explains what Hanover Park residents experienced after some claimed that it was a tornado.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The heatwave will also affect surrounding provinces including Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free state and North West. Picture: pixabay.com

'We need to do more in mitigating climate change'

4 August 2023 10:24 AM

A concerned Greek resident, Panagiotis ‘Takis’ Grigoriou, describes his experience living in Europe's heatwave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: trendobjects/123rf.com

[WEATHER] BRRRR! Thundershowers, and lightning expected over the weekend

28 July 2023 7:25 AM

It's going to be a cold weekend ahead!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wildstrawberry/123rf.com

Snow, mould, cold & the hottest week in history. What in the weather's going on?

11 July 2023 2:39 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on trending news of the day including the weather which is still #trending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© flynt/123rf.com

Cape Town experiencing wettest winter since the 70s - weather expert

11 July 2023 11:13 AM

While Gauteng has been seeing scatterings of snow, Cape Town is experiencing the wettest winter in over thirty years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: trendobjects/123rf.com

Climatologist predicts good winter rainfall, but cautions against waste

1 June 2023 12:01 PM

[LISTEN] Peter Johnston, a climatologist at UCT, talks about May and winter rainfall predictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zahara’s family asks for prayers, privacy following hospitalisation

Entertainment

11 mineworkers die in 'serious safety incident', confirms Impala Platimum

Local

South Africa becoming undesirable for car manufacturing - VW boss

Business

EWN Highlights

Loyiso Nkohla murder: Hawks detectives nab fourth suspect

28 November 2023 12:42 PM

Master’s Office not on its knees, but more needs to be done: Justice Ministry

28 November 2023 12:26 PM

WC traffic cops seize R16m worth of marijuana after stropping truck on N1

28 November 2023 11:34 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA