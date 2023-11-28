A look into the most feared (alleged) crime boss in SA, Ralph Stanfield





Lester Kiewit speaks to Aron Hyman, investigative journalist.

(Watch the interview in the video below)

Stanfield has been implicated in multiple criminal activities, the most brazen being his alleged associates threatening city officials in their offices.

He is the nephew of Colin Stanfield who was the former leader of the gangs 'The Firm' and 'The 28s', both of which Ralph is alleged to have inherited.

The organisation he supposedly controls is believed to be behind large-scale drug trafficking, gun trafficking, murder, extortion, and tender rigging as a part of the construction mafia.

However, the crimes he is currently being charged with are all small-scale offences with the attention to frustrate him in a war of attrition, which has proven to be successful in the prosecution of crime bosses in other countries over the decades.

Hyman says that Stanfield stands accused of attempted murder and fraud.

FILE: Ralph Stanfield appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court with five other co-accused on 4 September, 2014. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

He is allegedly, probably the most feared underworld boss in South Africa. Aron Hyman, Investigative Journalist

He adds that Stanfield and other gangsters will find a number of ways to apply pressure on construction projects in order to get a share of the money intended for the project.