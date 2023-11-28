Overberg mining project would devastate fractured ecosystem - Conservationist





Lester Kiewit speaks to Grant Forbes, Conservation Manager at Overberg Renosterveld Conservation.

Residents of the Overberg were concerned when an application was put forward to prospect for gold and other metals in the area.

The application was made six months ago, and the company has failed to meet the deadline for an Environmental Impact Assessment.

As a result, to the relief of local farmers, winemakers and conservationists, the application has lapsed.

Residents were afraid that this project, which would happen about 15km from Napier village, would destroy livelihoods, contaminate groundwater, and destroy the environment.

Forbes says that the Renosterveld in the Overberg is critically endangered and a project like this would be devastating for the environment.

Greyton, a small town in the Western Cape Province (Overberg region) of South Africa. © dpreezg/123rf.com