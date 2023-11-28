'Intimacy coordinators' recognised in new Hollywood actors' agreement
The tentative Actors' Guild agreement now officially recognises 'intimacy coordinators'.
The agreement between Sag-Aftra and the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP), which was reached after a months-long strike, includes a sexual harassment prevention section.
RELATED: Hollywood actors' strike officially ends after 118 days
Producers will be required to hire intimacy coordinators on set for scenes involving sex and nudity.
"Producers will use best efforts to engage an Intimacy Coordinator for scenes involving nudity or sex acts,” the new contract reads.
"Producers will also consider in good faith any request by a performer or a performer's representative to engage an Intimacy Coordinator for other scenes. Producers shall not retaliate against a performer for requesting an Intimacy Coordinator."
Intimacy coordinators have been part of the film and television industry for several years, helping to ensure that performers feel safe and looked after when filming scenes involving sex and nudity.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, Sag-Aftra board member Caitlin Dulany says this is the first contract whereby intimacy coordinators are included, let alone mentioned.
"I just think it's very common to have either an uncomfortable or possibly traumatic experience when it comes to this. And it's not healthy for us or our sets, so it's a great victory to have this in our contract."
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Intimacy coordinators' recognised in new Hollywood actors' agreement
Source : https://youtu.be/89KDQIZV6wI?si=3fC5B8a8RUGeqot-
More from Entertainment
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize
The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965.Read More
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY
Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor.Read More
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert launches education programme for women in tech
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert joins The Flash Drive for her first in-person interview in Cape Town and chats about her latest project.Read More
'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without
[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.Read More
Final bell rings for matrics, time to CELEBRATE! Plett Rage is waiting...
Matric exams are done; Plett Rage is ready to host the end of your final chapter of school!Read More
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family'
We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer.Read More
Wynberg's Youngtsa CPT to headline next month's Cape Town Arts Festival
The Cape Town Arts festival returned last year for the first time since 2019, due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.Read More
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors
The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims.Read More