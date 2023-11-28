Join Jeremy Loops at Cape Open Air this weekend in Muizenberg Park!
Pippa Hudson speaks to local singer, Jeremy Loops.
Listen below.
Local singer, songwriter and producer, Jeremy Loops says that the Cape Open Air music festival this weekend will be a two-day music extravaganza overlooking Muizenberg Beach.
The music festival happens on Saturday and Sunday (2 - 3 December) at 12pm in Muizenberg Park.
Loops is set to headline the event on Saturday while Mango Groove headlines on Sunday with local artists in between.
Loops also adds that the show's line-up features upcoming talented newcomers.
Get tickets for the event here, prices start from R295.
On what you can expect at the show, Loops says he's all about focusing on bringing unity to events at a time when the world needs it most.
I'm focused on how I can put on events that can act as unity events in a time where the world needs something to agree on... there's so much happening in the world that tears us apart. I want to be involved in hosting spaces that allows us to gather and join together in the one thing everyone can agree on which is the way music makes us feel.Jeremy Loops, Artist
If you can't make the music festival this weekend, Loops has other shows planned for his 'Dust over Dunes' summer tour.
