Join Jeremy Loops at Cape Open Air this weekend in Muizenberg Park!

Best of CapeTalk
Latest Local
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing... 1 December 2023 4:26 PM
How Shein is affecting local businesses Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies. 1 December 2023 2:26 PM
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals. 1 December 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts. 1 December 2023 8:24 AM
View all Business
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work. 1 December 2023 5:09 PM
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations. 1 December 2023 3:22 PM
ChatGPT turns 1! What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology. 1 December 2023 3:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Sport
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 1 December 2023 2:45 PM
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965. 1 December 2023 10:46 AM
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor. 1 December 2023 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Join Jeremy Loops at Cape Open Air this weekend in Muizenberg Park!

28 November 2023 12:52 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Muizenberg
Local music
Jeremy Loops
Cape Town music festivals
Cape Town activities

Have fun in the sun with Jeremy Loops, Mango Groove and other local artists at a two-day music festival this weekend.

Pippa Hudson speaks to local singer, Jeremy Loops.

Listen below.

Local singer, songwriter and producer, Jeremy Loops says that the Cape Open Air music festival this weekend will be a two-day music extravaganza overlooking Muizenberg Beach.

The music festival happens on Saturday and Sunday (2 - 3 December) at 12pm in Muizenberg Park.

Loops is set to headline the event on Saturday while Mango Groove headlines on Sunday with local artists in between.

Loops also adds that the show's line-up features upcoming talented newcomers.

Get tickets for the event here, prices start from R295.

On what you can expect at the show, Loops says he's all about focusing on bringing unity to events at a time when the world needs it most.

I'm focused on how I can put on events that can act as unity events in a time where the world needs something to agree on... there's so much happening in the world that tears us apart. I want to be involved in hosting spaces that allows us to gather and join together in the one thing everyone can agree on which is the way music makes us feel.

Jeremy Loops, Artist

If you can't make the music festival this weekend, Loops has other shows planned for his 'Dust over Dunes' summer tour.




More from Entertainment

Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday

1 December 2023 2:45 PM

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize

1 December 2023 10:46 AM

The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965.

Beyonce' on the Renaissance Tour. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Raph_PH

Bey-hive! 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY

1 December 2023 10:36 AM

Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' opens at Ster-Kinekor.

Natasha Joubert on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie | 30 November 2023 | Photographed by Ruth Smith (@ruthsmithcreates)

Miss SA, Natasha Joubert launches education programme for women in tech

1 December 2023 10:35 AM

Miss SA, Natasha Joubert joins The Flash Drive for her first in-person interview in Cape Town and chats about her latest project.

South Africa musician, Tyla. Photo: X/@Tylauraa

'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without

1 December 2023 10:08 AM

[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Final bell rings for matrics, time to CELEBRATE! Plett Rage is waiting...

1 December 2023 9:26 AM

Matric exams are done; Plett Rage is ready to host the end of your final chapter of school!

Instagram: gabe4gabriel

Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family'

30 November 2023 4:26 PM

We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer.

YoungstaCPT. Picture: Supplied

Wynberg's Youngtsa CPT to headline next month's Cape Town Arts Festival

30 November 2023 2:43 PM

The Cape Town Arts festival returned last year for the first time since 2019, due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Photo: YouTube/Stellenbosch University Choir

[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors

30 November 2023 2:09 PM

The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims.

Image source: Cape Racing, website gallery Troy Finch Photography

Kenilworth Racecourse upgraded with future plans set to be world-class location

30 November 2023 1:42 PM

The racecourse opens on Saturday, 2 December with future plans to become 'a world-class' location, offering more to the public.

