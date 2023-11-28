5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Inter-Hotel Challenge ignites passion and purpose in hospitality After weeks of being put through their paces, hospitality professionals were recognised and celebrated for their abilities at the... 3 December 2023 1:08 PM
[WATCH] SA 'mermaid' avoids disaster after tail gets stuck in mall aquarium The professional mermaid responded with an explanation of how she escaped drowning when her tail got stuck, after a clip of the in... 2 December 2023 6:22 PM
New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat' South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world. 2 December 2023 3:04 PM
View all Local
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
Transnet given strict conditions for R47 billion bailout The rail, port and pipeline company was given a lifeline on Friday when Treasury conceded to a request by the Department of Public... 1 December 2023 6:01 PM
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
View all Business
How to NOT let burnout affect your decision-making To make the correct decisions, you always want to make sure you're in the right frame of mind. 3 December 2023 2:11 PM
Here’s how you can live debt-free this festive season It's the most wonderful time of the year...but celebrations shouldn't cause us to overspend. 3 December 2023 10:41 AM
Childhood trauma explored in new documentary by Cape Town therapist Sara-Jayne speaks to trauma-informed therapist Claudia Roodt about the forthcoming screening of her documentary, ‘The Gift Of My T... 3 December 2023 8:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Sport
R&B singer Joe to tour SA in 2024 The highly anticipated tour will take place in April. 3 December 2023 12:53 PM
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting gre... 2 December 2023 5:30 PM
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 1 December 2023 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season

28 November 2023 2:33 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a sho’t left to Mpumalanga.

The holiday season is the perfect time to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and explore your country.

Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a Sho’t left to Mpumlanga.

Here are five reasons (and places) that you will definitely want to add to your itinerary:

Shabalala Interpretation of Culture Center

The Shabalala Interpretation of Culture Center. Photo: 947/Chanté Ho Hip
The Shabalala Interpretation of Culture Center. Photo: 947/Chanté Ho Hip

Located in Hazyview, the Shabalala Interpretation of Culture Center celebrates the traditions and customs of the Swati people.

They focus on preserving heritage and sharing these traditions with the world.

Get lost in the storytelling and renditions of ancient songs.

Find out more on their Facebook page.

Casterbridge Lifestyle Center

Magnolia Cafe. Photo: 947/Chanté Ho Hip
Magnolia Cafe. Photo: 947/Chanté Ho Hip
Gin and Co at the Casterbridge Lifestyle Center. Photo: 947/Chanté Ho Hip
Gin and Co at the Casterbridge Lifestyle Center. Photo: 947/Chanté Ho Hip

Whether you are looking for a tranquil garden view, delicious food, some quirky crafts, trinkets and antique or a boutique hotel, the Casterbridge Lifestyle Center is the perfect stop to add to your list.

Our personal favourites are the Motor Museum, the Gin and Co distillery and tasting room as well as the Magnolia Café.

Find out more on www.casterbridge.co.za

Blyde River Canyon

The Blyde River Canyon. Photo: 947/Chanté Ho Hip
The Blyde River Canyon. Photo: 947/Chanté Ho Hip

Nestled between the majestic Drakensberg Mountains and the sparkling clear waters of the Blyde River, the Blyde River Canyon is a must-see.

The 26km long canyon is one of the largest canyons in the world, and it is also one of the most visited attractions.

While you’re in the area, you may as well take the short drive to the Bourke's Luck Potholes to see where the river goes.

Find out more here.

Graskop Gorge Lift Company

The Graskop Gorge Lift Company is perfect for adrenaline junkies. Photo: 947/Chanté Ho Hip
The Graskop Gorge Lift Company is perfect for adrenaline junkies. Photo: 947/Chanté Ho Hip

Located on the Panorama Route near Graskop, the Graskop Gorge Lift Company is the perfect stop if you are looking to take in the sites and get your adrenaline going.

You can enjoy the views, restaurants, and shops, or put on a helmet to take on the big swing, zip line and the lift.

Trust us when we say the view is absolutely worth it!

Find out more here.

Mdluli Safari Lodge

Game Drives are available through the Mdluli Safari Lodge. Photo: 947/Chanté Ho Hip
Game Drives are available through the Mdluli Safari Lodge. Photo: 947/Chanté Ho Hip

Whether you are looking to be one with nature or enjoy a little glamping (glamorous camping), the Mdluli Safari Lodge is a must-visit.

Stay in a luxurious tent located in the south-western region of the Kruger National Park.

They have a beautiful restaurant, spa service, pool facility as well as a number of game drive and bush walk options.

Find out more here.

What are you waiting for? Visit the SA Tourism website www.southafrica.net for more information.


This article first appeared on 947 : 5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season




