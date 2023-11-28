5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season
The holiday season is the perfect time to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and explore your country.
Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a Sho’t left to Mpumlanga.
Here are five reasons (and places) that you will definitely want to add to your itinerary:
Shabalala Interpretation of Culture Center
Located in Hazyview, the Shabalala Interpretation of Culture Center celebrates the traditions and customs of the Swati people.
They focus on preserving heritage and sharing these traditions with the world.
Get lost in the storytelling and renditions of ancient songs.
Find out more on their Facebook page.
Casterbridge Lifestyle Center
Whether you are looking for a tranquil garden view, delicious food, some quirky crafts, trinkets and antique or a boutique hotel, the Casterbridge Lifestyle Center is the perfect stop to add to your list.
Our personal favourites are the Motor Museum, the Gin and Co distillery and tasting room as well as the Magnolia Café.
Find out more on www.casterbridge.co.za
Blyde River Canyon
Nestled between the majestic Drakensberg Mountains and the sparkling clear waters of the Blyde River, the Blyde River Canyon is a must-see.
The 26km long canyon is one of the largest canyons in the world, and it is also one of the most visited attractions.
While you’re in the area, you may as well take the short drive to the Bourke's Luck Potholes to see where the river goes.
Graskop Gorge Lift Company
Located on the Panorama Route near Graskop, the Graskop Gorge Lift Company is the perfect stop if you are looking to take in the sites and get your adrenaline going.
You can enjoy the views, restaurants, and shops, or put on a helmet to take on the big swing, zip line and the lift.
Trust us when we say the view is absolutely worth it!
Mdluli Safari Lodge
Whether you are looking to be one with nature or enjoy a little glamping (glamorous camping), the Mdluli Safari Lodge is a must-visit.
Stay in a luxurious tent located in the south-western region of the Kruger National Park.
They have a beautiful restaurant, spa service, pool facility as well as a number of game drive and bush walk options.
What are you waiting for? Visit the SA Tourism website www.southafrica.net for more information.
This article first appeared on 947 : 5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season
More from Travel
Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE!
Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most.Read More
Why South Africa remains a trendy travel destination.
A senior director at Marriott International outlines the latest traveling trends domestically and internationally.Read More
Brits vote SA and Cape Town best country and city in the world!
Readers of The Telegraph have voted and named South Africa the BEST country in the world to visit and Cape Town the best city.Read More
Cape Town makes travel experts’ list of ‘MUST-VISIT cities before you die’
Over 50 travel experts revealed their top seven cities to visit at least once in a lifetime. Can you guess where Cape Town ranked?Read More
You could win spot prizes for being on holiday – SA Tourism
SA Tourism’s acting CEO describes how domestic travelers can earn prizes while on holiday.Read More
More from Lifestyle
How to NOT let burnout affect your decision-making
To make the correct decisions, you always want to make sure you're in the right frame of mind.Read More
Here’s how you can live debt-free this festive season
It's the most wonderful time of the year...but celebrations shouldn't cause us to overspend.Read More
Childhood trauma explored in new documentary by Cape Town therapist
Sara-Jayne speaks to trauma-informed therapist Claudia Roodt about the forthcoming screening of her documentary, ‘The Gift Of My Trauma’ at the Labia Theatre on 8 December.Read More
Life lessons children can learn from gardening
From patience to responsibility to math skills, there are several valuable lessons children can learn from gardening.Read More
[WATCH] SA 'mermaid' avoids disaster after tail gets stuck in mall aquarium
The professional mermaid responded with an explanation of how she escaped drowning when her tail got stuck, after a clip of the incident went viral.Read More
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives
The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting greats. We find out more from Christa Kgamphe-Jane (wife of Banyana star Refiloe Jane), Bomzi September (married to ex-footballer Thabo September) and the show's creator Nonhlanhla Dlamini.Read More
SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey'
The newly launched GWM ORA 03 is currently the most affordable EV in the country.Read More
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it'
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula.Read More
What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'
A timely reminder that adequate sun protection is critical for your skin, and why, from Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.Read More