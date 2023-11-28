Waiting for dignity: Disabled workers starving for meds they need to survive

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing... 1 December 2023 4:26 PM
How Shein is affecting local businesses Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies. 1 December 2023 2:26 PM
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals. 1 December 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts. 1 December 2023 8:24 AM
View all Business
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work. 1 December 2023 5:09 PM
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations. 1 December 2023 3:22 PM
ChatGPT turns 1! What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology. 1 December 2023 3:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Sport
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 1 December 2023 2:45 PM
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965. 1 December 2023 10:46 AM
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor. 1 December 2023 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Waiting for dignity: Disabled workers starving for meds they need to survive

28 November 2023 2:16 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Compensation Fund
Disability Awareness Month
Chronic medication
Healthcare
South African Human Right Commission
disability rights

Dr Virginia Wilson contacted Eyewitness News after months of battling the Compensation Fund when she found out her patients weren’t receiving their much-needed medication.

JOHANNESBURG – “I’ve been struggling to get my medication for a while now, and there is never a clear explanation as to why it hasn’t come.”

Thabo Sithole (not his real name), who worked as a security guard for a company before he was shot while on duty during an armed robbery, is a T10/T11 paraplegic.

He is one of many disabled people injured at work who depend on the Compensation Fund (CF). The CF’s main objective is to provide compensation for disability, illness, and death resulting from occupational injuries and diseases.

But for unknown reasons along the way, Sithole and a group of people with disabilities, who are currently under the care of Dr Virginia Wilson, have been struggling to access their medication.

“Most of my patients are manual labourers or drivers whose families don’t have the means to spend R4,500 to R5,000 monthly on medication. This is what they will need to try to raise to be able to live, to have some dignity while waiting for CF to pay for their meds,” said Wilson.

Wilson is a general practitioner with a special interest in physical and rehabilitation medicine and has over the years taken care of countless individuals in their recovery after sustaining injuries in the workplace.

“It is a role that has not only defined my professional life, but has allowed me to witness the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit. Yet in the midst of this profound journey, shadows have been cast by an all-too-common triad: poor communication, ineptitude, and a disheartening reluctance to strive for improvement.”

COMPENSATION FUND ALARM BELLS

Wilson contacted Eyewitness News after months of battling the Compensation Fund when she found out her patients weren’t receiving their much-needed medication.

Upon investigation, she found out that the CF was not paying Medipost, the pharmacy contracted to disperse patient medication. At some point, the CF terminated the Medipost contract, but failed to inform healthcare providers, caregivers, or patients, Wilson said.

“In late 2022, the first alarm bells rang when some CF patients under my care started experiencing disruptions in their regular medication and supply deliveries. November saw authorisation delays, leaving some spinal injury patients without the vital resources they needed for their daily lives. By the beginning of 2023, many patients had not received regular delivery of medication and supplies, in certain instances, this had been happening for as long as two months,” she explained.

She told Eyewitness News that no formal communication was extended to patients, caregivers, or healthcare providers regarding the cancellation in 2022 of the agreement with Medipost. This lack of transparency and communication from the CF threw the lives of many into chaos, suddenly cutting off pain relief and critical supplies for bladder and bowel continence.

“Discontinuation of specific medications should never be abrupt. This principle particularly holds true for drugs commonly used to alleviate muscle spasms and neuropathic pain. For instance, the sudden cessation of Baclofen can potentially trigger severe consequences, including the exacerbation of spasticity, the onset of hallucinations, and even convulsions. Likewise, when dealing with centrally acting medications like Pregabalin and Gabapentin, it is advised to adhere to a gradual withdrawal approach.”

READ MORE:

- People with disabilities flag their grievances about SA's healthcare system

- How people with disabilities navigate sexual health and reproduction in SA

‘NEEDLESS SUFFERING’

In April 2023, the Compensation Fund went back to Medipost. However, Wilson feels the damage had already been done.

“Patients, including those in full-time care and hospice settings, had been exposed to needless suffering, health risks and complications, pain, and anxiety due to the absence of medication and supplies.

“Designed to serve as a lifeline and a safety net for those injured in the line of duty, the CF is meant to ensure that employees receive the care, financial support, and long-term medical support for those with permanent disabilities they rightfully deserve to rebuild their lives. Yet, in the folds of this noble mandate, there is a thread that challenges the very essence of compassion and responsibility.”

COMPENSATION FUND RESPONDS

Eyewitness News contacted the doctors that Wilson had been communicating with from the Compensation Fund on 30 August via e-mail about the non-payment. A response from a Dr Vuyiswa Mabudusha was received, stating that the Compensation Fund had not stopped paying Medipost.

“The Compensation Fund has not stopped paying Medipost. The issue has long been resolved.” Mabudusha further said that, contrary to testimonies from Wilson and those awaiting medication, “patients were informed when they enquired about their medication that medication will be delivered.”

Eyewitness News also asked whether doctors at the Compensation Fund understood the health implications to paraplegics and quadriplegics, or those who have suffered brain injuries, if they did not receive their medication.

“Health implications will depend on the condition of the patient, the type of medication they are receiving, and the duration that they would not have received medications,” Mabudusha said.

The Compensation Fund stood firm that they had done what was needed. Wilson, however, disagreed, questioning whether someone had to die in order for things to change.

“Amidst this journey, there unfortunately remained some turbulent waters ahead for these vulnerable patients caused by ongoing lapses in communication by the CF, scripts not provided to the pharmacy, and several outstanding authorisations. At a hospice in Hursthill, Johannesburg, where I care for three CF patients, the deliveries swung erratically, with one individual enduring a medication hiatus from May to August,” Wilson lamented.

Eyewitness News contacted the Compensation Fund again in November to ask whether they could prove otherwise. No communication was received by the time of publication.

According to the South African Human Rights Commission, disability is one of the seven focus areas identified by its mandate to promote, protect, and monitor the realisation of human rights in South Africa.

The question by those affected remains: Are the events that transpired involving the Compensation Fund infringing on the rights and dignity of these patients?


This article first appeared on EWN : Waiting for dignity: Disabled workers starving for meds they need to survive




28 November 2023 2:16 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Compensation Fund
Disability Awareness Month
Chronic medication
Healthcare
South African Human Right Commission
disability rights

More from Local

Opinion category winner Zongile Nhlapo (l) and innovation in journalism joint winner Kgomotso Modise, at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards on 30 November 2023. Picture: Supplied

Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony

1 December 2023 4:26 PM

Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing a win in the innovation in journalism category.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© arnoaltix/123rf.com

How Shein is affecting local businesses

1 December 2023 2:26 PM

Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fur seals basking in the sun. Picture: dvsakharov /123rf

Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines

1 December 2023 11:47 AM

The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial

1 December 2023 11:43 AM

South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa musician, Tyla. Photo: X/@Tylauraa

'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without

1 December 2023 10:08 AM

[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA

1 December 2023 9:44 AM

If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christmas tree, festive season / Pixabay: geralt

Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst

1 December 2023 8:24 AM

A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Pretoria High Court on 18 July 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Accused in Meyiwa murder trial to face judgement for 2019 drug-dealing case

1 December 2023 7:46 AM

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one of the five men accused in the murder trial, is being tried for possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs in connection to the 2019 case he was arrested for in May 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Electricity Kgosienstsho Ramokgopa briefing members of the media on the progress regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan in Pretoria on Monday, 17 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_R

Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister

1 December 2023 7:42 AM

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

City of Cape Town to add 300m litres of water per day from new sources by 2030

1 December 2023 7:18 AM

Water reuse will increase Cape Town's total bulk potable water supply by around 7% by 2030.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town to add 300m litres of water per day from new sources by 2030

Local

SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial

Local Business

'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

The week that was: Fatal end to Israel/Hamas truce, 2023 hottest year ever?

1 December 2023 10:03 PM

Kulelisonto: Kubungazwa i-World Aids Day emhlabeni wonke

1 December 2023 9:08 PM

US and SA 'have reshaped the global response to HIV' - Brigety

1 December 2023 8:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA