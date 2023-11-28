Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023





Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

Our world is ever-changing and the rise of Artificial Intelligence and social media has made it difficult to tell what is real and what is fake.

With this as a background, the word of the year for 2023 is “authentic.”

According to AP News, there was a constant interest in searches for that word throughout the year.

This is based on the most looked up words in the dictionary’s half a million entries. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Picture: PDPics from Pixabay

They say that what may have also played into this is celebrities, like Prince Harry and Britney Spears, sharing their stories and talking about being ‘authentic.’