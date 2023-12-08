Signatura set to launch a majestic residential development in Riverlands





Leading Cape Town property developer Signatura has announced the launch of a visionary 14-hectare New Urban oasis on the banks of the Liesbeek River. This will be the first residential development in Riverlands, being launched on the 30th of November 2023.

The new building will feature a sun deck with a swimming pool, stunning mountain views, 24-hour security, one or two parking bays per apartment and so much more. Every apartment has a balcony or terrace, high-end finishes, built-in cupboards, and pre-installed WiFI.

These smart, spacious studios, one & two-bedroom apartments will not only make great homes, but also smart investments with significant rental income and capital growth potential.

To find out more about this exciting development, John Maytham hosted Signatura’s Managing Director, David Cohen on The Afternoon Drive. The pair discussed the level of interest of home-buyers and investors so far, and unpacked the various features that the space will offer residents.

Listen to the full conversation below.

With luxury apartments selling from R1,4 million, the new development will allow residents to immerse themselves in an indigenous landscape, complete with running trails, cycling paths, riverside decks, a two-hectare Eco Park, and a vibrant community of office parks, restaurants, a First Nations Heritage Centre, and a brand-new shopping centre.

