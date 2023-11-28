More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite
Amid a stagnating economy and high inflation, some businesses in South Africa have no choice but to shut their doors for good.
In October 2023, 136 businesses were liquidated according to the latest figures from Statistics SA.
However, the total number of liquidations decreased by 13,4% compared with October 2022.
For the three months ended October 2023, the number of liquidations dropped by 10,3% compared with the three months ended October 2022.
And in the first ten months of 2023, the total number was down 13% compared with the first ten months of 2022.
See Stats SA's graph depicting the liquidation trend below:
This still means that at least 1,376 businesses have been liquidated since the start of the year reports BusinessTech.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys.
These figures cannot be ignored, Dr Levenstein emphasizes.
They are on the high side because of the increasing constraints of just doing business in South Africa, he says.
Think of the knock-on effects of things like the cost of diesel fuel, generators... Just keeping the doors open whether it's SMEs or larger companies I think has taken its toll.Dr Eric Levenstein, Head: Insolvency and Business Rescue - Werksmans Attorneys
A real issue is that the warning signals of business distress are probably being ignored he says, by management and by the directors of the companies.
"By the time they turn around, they are facing liquidation and there are no other options or alternatives."
RELATED: 'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'
Levenstein outlines the different schools of thought when it comes to the best option for a struggling business.
The alternatives range from restructuring, which a lot of our banks support he says, to formal business rescue.
With restructuring you bring in a restructuring expert, you get involved quite early on in a process of distress trying to turn the company around... If it has gone too far down its financial distress curve then you are looking at a business rescue.Dr Eric Levenstein, Head: Insolvency and Business Rescue - Werksmans Attorneys
In the 11 years since business rescue was brought onto our statute books there are quite a few companies that serve as good examples of how a business can be turned around if they take action early enough Levenstein says. Think of Edcon, Zimbali... even SAA is still flying he notes.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/trgowanlock/trgowanlock1511/trgowanlock151100159/47994797-a-closed-sign-hanging-in-the-glass-doorway-of-a-shop-in-the-uk.jpg
More from Business
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track
The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports.Read More
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial
South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.Read More
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.Read More
Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.Read More
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money ShowRead More
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022
The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading.Read More
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?
Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.Read More
Hard times for Spar, but a lot of the tough decisions now taken says new CEO
The Spar Group has reported that its full-year operating profit to end-September 2023 almost halved to R1.8 billion.Read More
'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies
From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela.Read More
More from Local
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony
Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing a win in the innovation in journalism category.Read More
How Shein is affecting local businesses
Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial
South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.Read More
'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without
[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.Read More
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA
If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.Read More
Accused in Meyiwa murder trial to face judgement for 2019 drug-dealing case
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one of the five men accused in the murder trial, is being tried for possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs in connection to the 2019 case he was arrested for in May 2020.Read More
Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.Read More