1000s of jobs on the line as ArcelorMittal forced to wind down some operations
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kobus Verster, CEO of ArcelorMittal South Africa and Donald MacKay, Director of XA International Trade Advisors.
ArcelorMittal South Africa is set to cut up to 3 500 jobs as it's forced to shut its so-called long steel products business (e.g. railway tracks).
The country's biggest steel producer says this "wind down" will affect longs operations at its Newcastle and Vereeniging plants.
ArcelorMittal cited the slowing economy, failing energy and logistics systems as some of the contributing factors.
It was unable to counteract the cumulative effect of the structural market issues at play the company says, despite a variety of interventions over the past few years to secure its long-term sustainability.
These interventions included 'aggressive' cost-cutting activities, increased raw material cost savings, asset footprint modifications, and other productivity initiatives.
RELATED: Jobs bloodbath in mining sector could hurt the ANC in next year's elections
ArcelorMittal also raised the issue of the implementation of a preferential pricing system for scrap metal, and more recently a ban on scrap exports.
Bruce Whitfield gets input from Donald MacKay, director at international trade consulting practice, XA International Trade Advisors.
MacKay agrees with the remark that this is one example illustrating how the culmination of years of economic neglect seem to be coming to fruition at roughly the same time.
I think there's just going to be more of this to come, nobody wants a factory without electricity, without water... and as infrastructure fails after many years of neglect, the expected outcome is that some people would say, we don't want to be here anymore.Donald MacKay, Director - XA International Trade Advisors
Kobus Verster, the CEO of ArcelorMittal South Africa says the fundamental problem starts with the lack of economic growth in South Africa, which has translated into negative steel demand.
He notes that there has been a 20% reduction over seven years 'until you get to a point where the capacity outstrips demand almost three times in that sector of the market'.
We've been in discussions around this almost probably for four years... and If you just look at the issues we've raised in our sens announcement, either being Eskom, Transnet, economic growth, scrap advantage... Those are things it seems unlikely there's a resolution for in the short term, hence our decision to close these operations because the negative cash flow drain can only be sustained for so long.Kobus Verster, CEO - ArcelorMittal SA
Verster says this was a difficult decision to make, and one that came at a local level.
"Obviously it was finally decided by our board, but as big companies work... we consult our experts in the group and they fully agreed that the external and structural impediments are just too difficult to overcome."
