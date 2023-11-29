'SA's education system in complete ruins. Requires total transformation'
Mike Wills interviews Mark Tomlinson, Co-Director of the Institute of Life Course Health Research at Stellenbosch University.
Call it what it is — the SA education system is in complete ruins, says Tomlinson in a Daily Maverick piece.
In the article, he describes significant challenges currently faced by the South African education system, including a lack of progress in literacy rates and low throughput to university.
In 2021, 81% of grade four children in South Africa were unable to read for meaning – in 2016, this was 78%.
Additionally, only 14% of high school students qualify for university.
Instead of focusing on reforms, argues Tomlinson, the entire system must be transformed.
He says transformation should involve acknowledging the existing assets in the education system, embracing socio-emotional learning, and fully integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to personalise education.
Wills argues that there should be a larger focus on the quality of our teachers and less on AI.
Tomlinson acknowledges this but adds that AI has already begun to reshape education and in a classroom where teachers have 50-plus students, they're unable to cope with or personalise teaching.
Making use of personalised AI tutors means that they're able to respond at the level of the child’s unique ability.
If we continue to patch up our problems with plasters instead of addressing the wound, we will be faced with the same issues 10 years down the line, he says.
The system we have is in complete ruins.Mark Tomlinson, Co-Director of the Institute of Life Course Health Research – Stellenbosch University
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay: Jarmoluk
