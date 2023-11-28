Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday





JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that load shedding will once again be pushed up to stage 6, making it the second time the utility has escalated its power cuts in less than a week.

The ailing utility says that for the next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, thereafter its stage 6 until 5AM in morning.

Eskom has blamed the latest bout of power cuts on its dwindling emergency reserves.

Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena: "The pattern of implementing stage 4 from 5AM to 8PM and stage 6 from 8PM to 5AM will be repeated daily until Saturday morning. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding should it be required."

