PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 November 2023
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 28 November 2023:
PowerBall: 04, 17, 25, 26, 46 PB: 05
Power Ball Plus: 01, 11, 12, 13, 34 PB: 16
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
