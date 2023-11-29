



On 29 November 1972, Atari Corporation released Pong, paving the way for the gaming industry.

Pro gamers, this is where it all began.

In Pong, players move paddles up and down to deflect a ball and send it past the other player.

Despite simplistic graphics, Pong started a craze and helped establish the video game industry along with the first home console, the Magnavox Odyssey.

Last year, the global video game industry generated $108.4 billion in revenues and there are thousands of professional gamers worldwide.

This article first appeared on KFM : On this day in 1972... Atari releases Pong, world's first successful video game