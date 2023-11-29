James Blunt coming to SA! 'Looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you'
Multi-award-winning, Grammy-nominated artist James Blunt is set to return to South Africa next year.
After almost a decade since the last time he visited Mzansi, the ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in support of his latest album ‘Who We Used To Be’.
• 12 September 2024 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town
• 14 September 2024 at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria
Grammy-nominated @JamesBlunt is bringing his ‘Who We Used To Be’ tour to South Africa in September 2024.' 947 Music.Life (@947) November 27, 2023
12 Sept Grand Arena
14 Sept, SunBet Arena
Tickets go on sale on Friday 1 December at 9am at https://t.co/P868bSvIYy
Another @bigconcerts experience#JamesBluntInSA pic.twitter.com/7a1YV7PdEN
"I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour in 2024," he said in the tour announcement.
"My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again. I'm looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you.”
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, 1 December at 9am on Ticketmaster.
Discovery Bank pre-sales begin today (29 November) at 9am and will run until 8:59am on Friday.
For more information, visit the Big Concerts website.
This article first appeared on 947 : James Blunt coming to SA! 'Looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you'
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:James_Blunt_Vigo_2011_-_5.jpg
More from Entertainment
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize
The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965.Read More
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY
Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor.Read More
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert launches education programme for women in tech
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert joins The Flash Drive for her first in-person interview in Cape Town and chats about her latest project.Read More
'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without
[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.Read More
Final bell rings for matrics, time to CELEBRATE! Plett Rage is waiting...
Matric exams are done; Plett Rage is ready to host the end of your final chapter of school!Read More
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family'
We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer.Read More
Wynberg's Youngtsa CPT to headline next month's Cape Town Arts Festival
The Cape Town Arts festival returned last year for the first time since 2019, due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.Read More
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors
The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims.Read More