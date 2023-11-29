Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO





Lester Kiewit speaks with Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has promised to erase all Eskom debt, saying everyone must start on a ‘new slate.’

In a viral video, he can be heard encouraging all ANC-run municipalities to do this as they are ‘very serious about winning this election.’

WATCH: The chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, says since Eskom has scrapped all debts owed by municipalities, all ANC run municipalities are encouraged to also scrap electricity debts of consumers. He says everyone must now start on a new slate. pic.twitter.com/YZ1zLYytr9 ' Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 28, 2023

Last year, Lesufi called on Eskom to write off nearly R5 million owed to it by residents and businesses in Soweto.

Duvenage says it is ‘irresponsible populist rhetoric’ to call for the scrapping of debt.

Eskom is in a dire financial status, and it needs all the funds. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

Every year we have this talk about writing off debt, and no consequences and no plans going forward. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa