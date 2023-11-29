Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing... 1 December 2023 4:26 PM
How Shein is affecting local businesses Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies. 1 December 2023 2:26 PM
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals. 1 December 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts. 1 December 2023 8:24 AM
View all Business
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work. 1 December 2023 5:09 PM
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations. 1 December 2023 3:22 PM
ChatGPT turns 1! What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology. 1 December 2023 3:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Sport
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 1 December 2023 2:45 PM
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965. 1 December 2023 10:46 AM
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor. 1 December 2023 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO

29 November 2023 9:27 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eskom
Panyaza Lesufi
eskom debt
energy emergency

A video of Panyaza Lesufi promising to wipe out Eskom’s municipal debt is making the rounds on social media.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has promised to erase all Eskom debt, saying everyone must start on a ‘new slate.’

In a viral video, he can be heard encouraging all ANC-run municipalities to do this as they are ‘very serious about winning this election.’

RELATED: Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding

Last year, Lesufi called on Eskom to write off nearly R5 million owed to it by residents and businesses in Soweto.

Duvenage says it is ‘irresponsible populist rhetoric’ to call for the scrapping of debt.

RELATED: ‘We have to stay focused on the mission’: Eskom working on 2 year recovery plan

Eskom is in a dire financial status, and it needs all the funds.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

Every year we have this talk about writing off debt, and no consequences and no plans going forward.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa



29 November 2023 9:27 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eskom
Panyaza Lesufi
eskom debt
energy emergency

More from 702 Elections 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives outside Luthuli House where the ANC held a post-election celebration on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

30 November 2023 6:14 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper

27 November 2023 1:46 PM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

24 November 2023 8:15 AM

The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC

21 November 2023 10:33 AM

Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

21 November 2023 10:20 AM

The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 1 April. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier

21 November 2023 8:32 AM

The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!

20 November 2023 1:01 PM

The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eyewitness News has broken down the process of ensuring a smooth registration process ahead of the 2024 national elections. Picture: Eyewitness News

Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections

20 November 2023 7:23 AM

Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led the ANC voter registration campaign in the greater Joburg region, Meadowlands, in Soweto on 18 November 2023. Picture: X/@GautengANC

ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa

20 November 2023 6:48 AM

Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues'

17 November 2023 1:32 PM

This weekend is voter registration weekend ahead of next year’s elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from CapeTalk Elections 2024

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority

30 November 2023 1:49 PM

A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives outside Luthuli House where the ANC held a post-election celebration on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

30 November 2023 6:14 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper

27 November 2023 1:46 PM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

24 November 2023 8:15 AM

The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

21 November 2023 10:20 AM

The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 1 April. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier

21 November 2023 8:32 AM

The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!

20 November 2023 1:01 PM

The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC voting station at St Raphael’s Primary School, Athlone during voter registration weekend on 18 to 19 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Lindsay Dentlinger

AMAZING voter registration turnout across Western Cape – IEC

20 November 2023 9:16 AM

Michael Hendrickse (Electoral Commission of South Africa in the W Cape) explains how the voter registration weekend went.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eyewitness News has broken down the process of ensuring a smooth registration process ahead of the 2024 national elections. Picture: Eyewitness News

Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections

20 November 2023 7:23 AM

Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led the ANC voter registration campaign in the greater Joburg region, Meadowlands, in Soweto on 18 November 2023. Picture: X/@GautengANC

ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa

20 November 2023 6:48 AM

Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town to add 300m litres of water per day from new sources by 2030

Local

SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial

Local Business

'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

The week that was: Fatal end to Israel/Hamas truce, 2023 hottest year ever?

1 December 2023 10:03 PM

Kulelisonto: Kubungazwa i-World Aids Day emhlabeni wonke

1 December 2023 9:08 PM

US and SA 'have reshaped the global response to HIV' - Brigety

1 December 2023 8:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA