We still miss Chadwick Boseman terribly... he would've been 47 today
The late Chadwick Boseman would have been 47 today (29 November).
The well-loved actor was best known for his portrayal of the superhero 'Black Panther' in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and several other Black historical figures.
In honour of the late actor, we take a look back at his 10 greatest film roles:
10) ’21 Bridges’ (2019)
9) ‘Draft Day’ (2014)
8) ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016)
7) ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2018 and 2019)
6) ‘Get On Up’ (2014)
5) ‘Marshall’ (2017)
4) ‘42’ (2013)
3) ‘Da 5 Bloods’ (2020)
2) ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ (2020)
1) ‘Black Panther’ (2018)
