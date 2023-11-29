WC could head to court over R1.1 billion wage bill dispute with national govt





Lester Kiewit speaks to Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter.

The Western Cape government has formally declared an intergovernmental dispute with national government.

It's taken the public wage agreement fight to National Treasury, in an attempt to secure funding for the public sector salary increases.

The announcement was made by Finance MEC Mireille Wenger during the province's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in the legislature on Tuesday.

The dispute relates to the centrally negotiated and agreed-to public-sector wage bill, which was implemented after the Western Cape Provincial Parliament approved the annual budget, leading to in-year budget cuts.

Local government says the province simply could not afford this and diverting funds from other crucial departments would be detrimental to service delivery.

Winde says they've raised numerous objections to national government before.

He adds that it's not the budget cuts specifically that are an issue.

The dispute is the R1.1 billion which is over the budgeted amount for the wage negotiations. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Winde says national government agreed to a wage negotiation which is in excess of that which the Western Cape had budgeted for and in excess of the rate of inflation.

They then said they would 'cushion' the provinces and they gave us 78% of just the education and health increase, so not the full increase for education and health, and they said we must find the rest. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We already have an agreed budget passed, funded and allocated and now in the middle of the year we get given a wage increase that was not part of our agreement. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

They can't just cushion some of it, says Winde, they must cushion all of it.

