'Our business is dead without that building' - Fish Hoek eatery co-owner





Lester Kiewit speaks to Mathea Eichel, co-owner of The Galley.

It looks like the tide has come in on a family-run business located on Fish Hoek Beach.

The Galley has been operating at Fish Hoek Beach for two decades.

After the initial 20-year lease (signed in 1997) expired, the Eichel family have been renting the premises on a month-by-month basis.

Now, following an auction of the local government-owned building which houses the popular eatery, the City of Cape Town has given current tenants one month's notice to leave.

Eichel is devastated.

I have put my life and my soul and my savings in that restaurant to give a world class service to our community and tourists. Mathea Eichel, Co-owner - The Galley

Eichel says that in addition to the premises being a prime tourist hub, it is also located on a Khoisan heritage route.

I'm very proud to say that my business has become a community space in which we can express our culture. Mathea Eichel, Co-owner - The Galley

I have been in contact since 2016 when our lease expired to approach the City, also to purchase and to renew our lease. Mathea Eichel Co-owner - The Galley

Following the auction of the prime property lease last Thursday, Galley staff, concerned for their jobs, took to the streets in protest.

We are about to appeal the process, we believe this is an injustice to our family and community. Mathea Eichel, Co-owner - The Galley

News 24 reports that in a statement last Friday (24 November), Mayco member for Economic Growth James Vos said the premises received "an overwhelming response from the market".

“I was pleased to see the restaurant’s existing tenant take part in the auction. The tenant will be given notice, however, they will be able to trade at the premises during the crucial holiday season when tourists flock to our shores.”

RELATED:Fish Hoek's dusty dunes get a makeover