Cape Town events that observe 'Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People'





In 1977, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly called for the annual observance of 29 November as the 'International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People'.

To observe the day, the South African BDS Coalition in Cape Town is coordinating several events in partnership with the PSC Cape Town.

We recognise our political, moral and, most importantly, human responsibility to stand in solidarity with Palestine, and with oppressed people everywhere. Our struggles are entirely interconnected and interdependent. South African BDS Coalition - Cape Town

These are the events happening around Cape Town today (29 November):

SOLIDARITY ACTION IN BLIKKIESDORP

Time: 11am - 2pm

Location: Park in Symphony Walk

Contact: Kashiefa Achmat (073 182 7862) and Abeedah Adams (072 028 3551)

A CALL FOR CEASEFIRE VIGIL

Time: 1pm - 2pm

Location: Steps of St. George’s Cathedral, 5 Wale Street, Cape Town

STOP THE GENOCIDE PICKET

Time: 4pm - 6.30pm

Location: Maitland: Both sides of Voortrekker Road; between Ferndale and Quality roads; and Norfolk, Essex and Suffolk streets

Contact: Ashraf Hendricks (ashiehendricks@gmail.com) / Bahiesha Solomons (bahiesha@thingsonwheels.org.za)

STOP THE GENOCIDE PICKET

Time: 4pm - 6.30pm

Location: Salt River Circle, 388 Albert Road, Salt River

MANNENBERG/SHERWOOD PARK PALESTINE SOLIDARITY PROTEST

Time: 4.30pm - 6pm

Location: Duinefontein Roadd, between Jordaan Street and Lansdowne Road

Contact: Tasneem (068 483 8858)

PALESTINE SOLIDARITY PROTEST

Time: 5pm - 6pm

Location: C/o Jan Smuts Rd and Turfhall Rd. Outside Rondebosch East Toyota

Contact: Ayoob (072 585 4344)

PICKET IN HIGHLANDS DRIVE: COLORADO AND SURROUNDING AREAS

Time: 6pm - 7pm

Location: Highlands Drive, corner Weltevreden and Eislebe