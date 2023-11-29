Elon Musk visits Israel, social media calls for him to visit Gaza
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Musk visited Israel amid a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas in their ongoing war.
This comes after accusations that there has been a proliferation of hate speech on X, including antisemitism since Musk took over the platform.
RELATED: Elon Musk didn’t really want Twitter. One year on and 'X' is sinking
He was obviously at pains to say that he is not antisemitic, he is not anti anything.Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
Alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the tech mogul toured various parts of the state and was shown footage of the initial attack by Hamas on 7 October.
He also reportedly said to Netanyahu that Israel had ‘no choice’ but to ‘eliminate’ Hamas.
RELATED: Israel-Hamas truce extended. Netanyahu vows to continue war 'until the end'
Following his visit, Hamas has reportedly invited Musk to visit Gaza to see the extent of the damage.
A trending hashtag that has emerged is #ElonGotoGaza.Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
Israel’s retaliatory strikes and assault on Gaza have killed roughly 14,500 Palestinians, including thousands of children.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus
