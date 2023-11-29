Elon Musk visits Israel, social media calls for him to visit Gaza





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

Musk visited Israel amid a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas in their ongoing war.

This comes after accusations that there has been a proliferation of hate speech on X, including antisemitism since Musk took over the platform.

He was obviously at pains to say that he is not antisemitic, he is not anti anything. Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor

Alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the tech mogul toured various parts of the state and was shown footage of the initial attack by Hamas on 7 October.

He also reportedly said to Netanyahu that Israel had ‘no choice’ but to ‘eliminate’ Hamas.

Following his visit, Hamas has reportedly invited Musk to visit Gaza to see the extent of the damage.

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

A trending hashtag that has emerged is #ElonGotoGaza. Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor

Israel’s retaliatory strikes and assault on Gaza have killed roughly 14,500 Palestinians, including thousands of children.