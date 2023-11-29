'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape)
In an op-ed piece in Die Burger newspaper last week, former ANC Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen made the assertion that the current ANC is more aligned with the thinking of Apartheid architect Hendrik Verwoerd than the late president Nelson Mandela.
Lester Kiewit interviews Cruywagen and Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape), who provides a counterargument.
(Watch the interview below)
There's hardly anywhere in South Africa today where you can escape racial classification, says former ANC Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen.
He expounded on his stance in a recent op-ed piece for Die Burger, titled 'ANC is closer to Verwoed than Mandela'.
Whichever form you are given... there is a category that says 'race' and you've got to classify yourself.Dennis Cruywagen, former ANC Parliamentary spokesperson
Cruywagen says that, despite the removal of the Population Registration Act from our statute books by the last Apartheid-era president FW De Klerk, the current government is determined for the country to remain racialised.
He says classification for statistical purposes is 'not good enough' and claims it forces 'group identity'.
In the new country, we are asked to classify ourselves, to what end?Dennis Cruywagen, former ANC Parliamentary spokesperson
Dr Wesley Seale is a member of the Provincial Executive Committee of the ANC in the Western Cape.
He disagrees vehemently with Cruywagen, accusing him of forgetting some crucial parts of South African legislative history.
Let me remind Mr Cruywagen that no less than 27 pieces of legislation were signed under Madiba.Wesley Seale, ANC in the Western Cape
It's a cacophony of absolute confusion that is overtaking race denialists like Mr Cruywagen.Wesley Seale, ANC in the Western Cape
Seale accuses Cruywagen of wanting to 'throw the baby out with the bath water".
The ANC is not doing pencil tests! The ANC is classifying nobody. People must fill in the form for themselves. Most people classify themselves, but the state doesn't classify them.Wesley Seale, ANC in the Western Cape
Click here to read the full News 24 article.
