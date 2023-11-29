'Kirstenbosch Gardens not in the best condition it could be.' Here's why...





Mike Wills speaks to Keith Kirsten, a past council member of The Botanical Society of South Africa and Horticulturist about the state of Kirstenbosch Gardens.

Listen to their conversation below.

Some local and international visitors to Kirstenbosch Gardens report that the pristine standard of the gardens has deteriorated over time.

Some criticism involves finding the Gardens "untidy and wanting" of some nurturing.

Wills says that Kirstenbosch Gardens is an important tourist attraction which helps boost the economy which is why it should be kept in pristine condition.

Kirsten adds that the Gardens' current condition has much to do with the economic state of the country.

The state of the nation has a lot to do with it. The setting is iconic and it's still a magnificent place to be... but it's not perfect. The gardens are not in the best place it could be. Keith Kirsten, Ex Council Member - The Botanical Society of South Africa

Kirstenbosch Gardens

Kirsten says the following challenges contribute to the Gardens current state:

1) Staff shortages and reduced funds for horticulturists

2) The overall economic state of the Gardens means it receives limited funding

3) Since COVID-19, the number of gardeners hasn't been at full capacity - there are more interns than full-time workers

4) The Gardens curator might also be too busy with admin - affecting their ability to attend to the Gardens.

Visitors are hoping that Kirstenbosch Gardens will be restored to its flawless condition.