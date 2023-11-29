Travellers beware! Some Airbnb users have found hidden cameras in their rooms
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
When you are going for a getaway, you are probably looking for some time to relax.
However, that is not easy to do when the person you are renting from has secret cameras watching your every move.
RELATED: A ban on Airbnb in Cape Town? It's happened elsewhere in the world...
There have been some recent cases of people saying they have found hidden cameras in their accommodation.
A Chinese couple on honeymoon in Malaysia even claimed there was a hidden camera pointed at their bed, according to Business Insider.
RELATED: [LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'
According to Airbnb rules, owners can place cameras around the property, but they have to be disclosed and can only be in public spaces.
You cannot do this without telling people. Surely that is not legal?Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
We’re heading into the festive season… are you going to go check for a hidden camera?Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/young-hugging-couple-lying-in-bed-5217113/
More from Lifestyle
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood
When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work.Read More
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour
Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations.Read More
ChatGPT turns 1!
What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology.Read More
HIV is still a leading killer in Africa despite medical breakthroughs
About 38 million people around the world are living with HIV.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert launches education programme for women in tech
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert joins The Flash Drive for her first in-person interview in Cape Town and chats about her latest project.Read More
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money ShowRead More
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?
Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.Read More
There is a science to getting rich – author
Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett.Read More