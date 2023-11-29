Travellers beware! Some Airbnb users have found hidden cameras in their rooms





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

When you are going for a getaway, you are probably looking for some time to relax.

However, that is not easy to do when the person you are renting from has secret cameras watching your every move.

There have been some recent cases of people saying they have found hidden cameras in their accommodation.

A Chinese couple on honeymoon in Malaysia even claimed there was a hidden camera pointed at their bed, according to Business Insider.

According to Airbnb rules, owners can place cameras around the property, but they have to be disclosed and can only be in public spaces.

You cannot do this without telling people. Surely that is not legal? Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor