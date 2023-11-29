Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gather at Mary Fitzgerald Square
JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square on Wednesday in Johannesburg to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions spearheaded the protest in the city centre.
It comes as a truce is holding between Hamas and Israel and many hostages are being released.
Israel and Hamas have exchanged dozens of hostages and prisoners since a ceasefire began on Friday, which has been extended to Thursday.
Hamas killed about 1,200 people in Israel on 7 October, with about 240 taken hostage.
Since then, more than 14,500 people have been killed in Israel's retaliatory campaign, said Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.
Several placards were raised with pride, some describing Israeli air strikes on Gaza as genocide and a form of apartheid.
[IN PICTURES] Take a look at some of the placards raised by Pro-Palestine protesters. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/T4FwMR1yR3' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2023
A young boy was heard chanting, ‘Down with Benjamin Netanyahu’, voicing his frustration over Israel’s Prime Minister.
Lourdes Morgado, a pro-Palestine activist explained why he was partaking in the protest.
“For today, and I have been doing it for many years, what’s happening right now is absolute genocide. Just open murder, that’s what Israel is doing to Palestine people.”
Pro-Palestinian supporters pleaded with political parties in attendance not to make Wednesday’s demonstrations about them.
This article first appeared on EWN : Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gather at Mary Fitzgerald Square
