Britain and Greece in a quarrel over ancient marbles
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.
(Listen to the discussion below, skip to 1:30)
A diplomatic row seems to have broken out between Britain and Greece over the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles.
A day after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the BBC that the marbles should be returned, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled their meeting at the eleventh hour.
Mitsotakis told reporters he was disappointed that the meeting had been cancelled.
"Greece and Britain share longstanding ties of friendship, and the scope of our bilateral relations is extensive… I had anticipated engaging in a discussion with my British counterpart on this issue.”
Now we have politics thrown into the mix, regardless of who is right or who is wrong… Why don’t you just share them, but it doesn’t seem to quite work like that.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Mitsotakis says having some of the artefacts in London and the rest in Athens is like cutting the Mona Lisa in half.
"Those who firmly believe in the correctness and justice of their positions are never hesitant to engage in constructive argumentation and debate.”
This article first appeared on 702 : Britain and Greece in a quarrel over ancient marbles
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Elgin_Parthenon_Marbles_-_52769602212.jpg
More from World
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it
Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.Read More
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100
If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people.Read More
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure
The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970sRead More
‘World’s saddest elephant’ dies in the Philippines zoo after decades in solitude
Mali the elephant died at the age of 43.Read More
COP28: Rich countries pledge $400m to help poor ones with climate catastrophes
The EU, US and UK, amongst others, announced a contribution of roughly $400 million to the 'loss and damage' fund.Read More
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency?
As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been.Read More
Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young'
Nobel Peace Prize winner and controversial political figure Henry Kissinger has died at 100 years old.Read More
8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian
Israel's assault on Palestine has spread beyond Gaza, with four people allegedly being shot by the Israel Defense Forces in Jenin.Read More
Ukraine, resisting Russian invaders for 644 days, is still being pummeled
It's been almost two years since Russia invaded Ukraine.Read More