[WATCH] Child leads slow-speed police chase in stolen forklift
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 04:22.)
A 12-year-old boy from Michigan led police on a 30-minute-long chase after stealing a forklift.
The forklift was unlocked and the key was left in the vehicle.
Americans do this. We all lock our cars.Barbara Friedman
During the chase, the boy smashed into 10 parked cars before being taken into custody.
He drove the forklift without lights and ignored calls by the police for him to stop and pull over.
A 12 year old kid steals a forklift and Ann Arbor Police spend 30 minutes chasing him.' Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 28, 2023
Are our younger generations doing more outrageous things, or does social media just amplify them.
This forklift was left unlocked with he keys inside, outside of a middle school. The highest… pic.twitter.com/ZjKpdIDoh9
I do not know what he thought was going to happen.Barbara Friedman
