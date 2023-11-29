Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
[WATCH] Child leads slow-speed police chase in stolen forklift

29 November 2023 1:34 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Police chase

A 12-year-old boy from Michigan stole a forklift, leading to a low-speed police chase.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 04:22.)

A 12-year-old boy from Michigan led police on a 30-minute-long chase after stealing a forklift.

The forklift was unlocked and the key was left in the vehicle.

Americans do this. We all lock our cars.

Barbara Friedman

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle's sister sues Duchess for Oprah tell-all interview

During the chase, the boy smashed into 10 parked cars before being taken into custody.

He drove the forklift without lights and ignored calls by the police for him to stop and pull over.

I do not know what he thought was going to happen.

Barbara Friedman



