Chicken prices are expected to spike over the festive season





Clarence Ford speaks to Paul Matthew, CEO of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of Southern Africa (AMIE).

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

The avian flu outbreak has led to a shortage of eggs and poultry.

As a result of this, and no upcoming rebate on import tariffs, chicken prices are expected to spike in the coming months.

Matthew says that government needs to look into these rebates while the industry is trying to recover.

With the situation the way it is, he says chicken will become unaffordable for many South Africans.

Stock image of chickens. Picture: Pixabay

If we can get a reduction in the tariffs, it means that we can bring in products that will be more in favour of the consumer. Paul Matthew, CEO - Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of Southern Africa