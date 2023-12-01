Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday
This Sunday, Dr Lizelle Grobler, a certified profiler, and forensic psychophysiologist takes over our music playlist for the latest edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite, chart-topping music from the 80's and 90's, but also share the fondest memories those songs evoke.
Dr Grobler has a passion for empowering women and is also a qualified trauma counsellor and life coach.
She is also the owner of Iqiniso Forensic Investigations, and has also contributed significantly towards the fight against rhino poaching.
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Shania Twain, Kenny Loggins, and Chicago!
Lizelle will keep you entertained for a an hour with her favourite tracks and music memories from the 80's and
90's, so get ready for the ultimate throwback hour, as she dishes up for the perfect blend music nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App| www.capetalk.co.za
