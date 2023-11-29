'Pro-Palestine marches cross the line into incitement of violence towards Jews'
Mandy Wiener interviews David Saks, Associate Director of the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (skip to 19:10).
On Wednesday, unions and political parties took to the streets in support of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) along with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) assembled at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg and made their way to Mandela Bridge and Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein.
This follows Israel's bombardment of Gaza, which has killed roughly 15 000 people in more than 50 days, making it what's been described at the deadliest war for the besieged Palestinian enclave to date.
Although the SA Jewish Board of Deputies understands that people have the right to demonstrate their support for Palestine, Saks says that they have concerns over the language used at these types of marches.
He adds that he would like to see the same grace that's given to Pro-Palestine marches to Pro-Israel marches.
Political parties, Civil organisations and unions are gathering at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg as part of International day of solidarity with Palestinian people. They’ll march along the streets of the inner city in support of Palestinians in Gaza. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/is3P2lcd6D' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2023
They’re now at The Constitutional Hill on Braamfontein. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/xmw9nGYM5D' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2023
[WATCH]' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2023
Pro-Palestinian supporters are starting to gather infront of the St George’s Cathedral in the Cape Town CBD. They’ve joined many others across the globe to observe the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/JA1ztADHVd
RELATED: 'We stand for the absolute and total liberation of Palestine' – SA Jewish groups
RELATED: Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza
RELATED: Cape Town events that observe 'Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People'
A lot of what was being said by the speakers crossed the line into outright incitement to hatred and arguably violence against Jewish people and Jewish Institutions.David Saks, Associate Director – SA Jewish Board of Deputies
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
