Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa
Bruce Whitfield interview Duncan McLeod, editor of TechCentral.
The communications regulator is gunning for people who're importing and selling Starlink satellite internet terminals in South Africa.
It is illegal to use the devices here.
The Starlink satellite internet constellation is operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX company and promises reliable high-speed internet 'almost anywhere on earth'.
RELATED: Starlink expands its global roaming service, but still no connectivity in SA
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA) notes that Starlink does not hold any license provided by the Authority to provide electronic communications, electronic communications network or broadcasting services in South Africa.
...the Authority welcomes the advent of technologies that will contribute to ensuring universal service and access to all South Africans and assist in bridging the digital divide. However, this must be done within the country’s regulatory framework as set out in the Electronic Communications Act.Independent Communications Authority of SA
It's been reported that Musk chose not to set up shop in SA because of BEE requirements, but, TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod says this is pure conjecture.
Although Elon Musk hasn't said anything officially, he may be making some point about BEE requirements around licensing. He's tweeted about this country on one or two occasions in the last while... A few months ago he lashed the EFF, so he does seem to pay some attention to the country of his birth...Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
What we doknow is if you have a look at the global map of all the countries where they've launched or are planning to, it shows that in southern Africa our neighbouring countries have either already launched Starlink services... or plan to do so soon. In fact we are the only country that is marked ' no launch date at this stage'.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
McLeod says he does have a degree of sympathy for ICASA in this instance because it has to manage the radio frequency spectrum in the national interest.
That includes ensuring there is no interference for example between service providers, and that's the reason we have a spectrum licensing regime... If people would just start to launch services and use radio frequency spectrum without those licenses it would be chaos...This stuff is regulated for a reason.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
I think where ICASA canbe criticised is that they're not issuing any new licenses at all at the moment... It's an artificial restriction and in my view should be scrapped.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
The regulator urges licensees and the public to report incidents of suspected noncompliance by contacting ICASA at complaints@icasa.org.za, or any regional office.
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/pitinan/pitinan2104/pitinan210401175/167859886-global-network-connection-covering-the-earth-with-lines-of-innovative-perception-concept-of-5g.jpg
More from Business
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track
The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports.Read More
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial
South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.Read More
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.Read More
Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.Read More
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money ShowRead More
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022
The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading.Read More
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?
Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.Read More
Hard times for Spar, but a lot of the tough decisions now taken says new CEO
The Spar Group has reported that its full-year operating profit to end-September 2023 almost halved to R1.8 billion.Read More
'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies
From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela.Read More
More from Local
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony
Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing a win in the innovation in journalism category.Read More
How Shein is affecting local businesses
Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial
South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.Read More
'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without
[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.Read More
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA
If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.Read More
Accused in Meyiwa murder trial to face judgement for 2019 drug-dealing case
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one of the five men accused in the murder trial, is being tried for possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs in connection to the 2019 case he was arrested for in May 2020.Read More
Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.Read More