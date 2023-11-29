SA's Naspers doubles profit as Tencent turnaround takes off in China
South Africa's Naspers has posted a 112% jump in profit to around R16 billion ($866 million) for the six months to end-September 2023.
Reporting its half-year results, the global Internet group said a bigger contribution from China's Tencent helped achieve these numbers.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) jumped to 454 US cents for the period, more than double the restated 214 cents posted a year earlier.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Naspers CFO Basil Sgourdos in India, and asks about the the flurry of company activity there.
India is country full of opportunity Sgourdos says, and contrasts it with the situation domestically in South Africa.
India accounts for 20% of the value of our non-Tencent businesses, our e-commerce businesses... and 10% of consolidated revenues. In the next eight years it'll create another India - they'll take their GDP from 2.5 trillion to 5, so it's a phenomenal market. There's lots of engineering talent, lots of great businesses that are scaling and growing quickly...Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers
Look, it's a bigger market with more opportunities than South Africa, but it's also competitive for capital so lots of people looking to get in. In SA we've got business that are doing well, growing well... but it is a more challenged environment, that is the truth.Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers
Asked how Tencent managed its turnaround following its challenges in China, Sgourdos says simply "first of all by execution".
RELATED: Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases
He describes its leadership team as one of the best Internet leadership teams in the world.
They've done incredibly well navigating the changing macro landscape, the regulatory landscape, and delivered a very strong performance in the last quarter. Their revenues are up 11% and their profits up 36%. They've expanded their profit margins to north of 30%, so it's a phenomenal business and continues to grow in its core and innovate in new areas.Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers
Sgourdos also commented on the share repurchase programme implemented after the decision to remove the cross-holding structure that had governed Dutch-listed Prosus, which holds a 26% stake in Tencent.
Scroll up to hear more from the Naspers CFO
